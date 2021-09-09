Luke Bryan concert could slow Thursday traffic in Sun Prairie and Marshall

Fans of country music superstar Luke Bryan fill a farm field at the Statz Bros. Farm property in 2019. Some 20,000 people attended that concert. Bryan will return to the site on his 2021 Farm Tour.
AMANDA JOLMA
Country music star Luke Bryan's concert in Marshall on Thursday could cause traffic delays in the area, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Bryan will perform at Statz Farm on 5875 Highway VV, which is expected to increase traffic in Marshall and Sun Prairie from 2 p.m. through 1 a.m., Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement. Schaffer said Highway 19, Highway N and Highway T should be avoided throughout Thursday.
"Please plan accordingly and use alternative routes if you are not attending the concert," Schaffer said. "If you do need to drive in this area, please use caution, patience and watch for message boards and law enforcement directing traffic.
Parking on roads will not be allowed during the concert.
