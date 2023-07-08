It’s clear that longtime Brooklyn resident Frank Simpson loves his wife, and they both love their community.
Erin and Frank opened Brooklyn Barn in the fall of 2022. Frank said to think of the store as a Pottery Barn, but with a Brooklyn twist. The store sells homemade candles, home decor, furniture, custom gift baskets and more.
Erin had once said she would like their 1953 Ford truck as a centerpiece in the store. So Frank disassembled the truck and put it back together, piece by piece, inside the store.
“She was pretty shocked,” Frank said. “This is kind of how we do stuff. She’s the idea person behind everything. She thinks big.”
The Simpsons’ store is part of a business renaissance that’s occurring in the small Wisconsin village of Brooklyn, which has just 1,521 people.
Since 2020, the bar and music venue Main Street Music and More opened, along with the Cantering Cafe, which sells Starbucks coffee and other breakfast foods. Art Bohemian opened and the Anchor Club, a bar offering lunch and dinner specials, recently came under new ownership and became the Anchor Club II.
In addition to the new businesses, Brooklyn is also getting a boost from the music industry. In September, country music star Luke Bryan is scheduled to perform at Klondike Farms.
The village needs this activity to counter its sleepy past and the quiet bedroom community reputation the village has taken on in recent decades, said village president Mark Bruner.
Brooklyn still has quiet streets and even a few buildings with boarded up windows, but there are also signs of a community on the upswing, where its residents are demonstrating a newfound sense of optimism, said Bruner.
“I do see that momentum building,” he said.
Frank and Erin also run an events venue inside a church about four miles down the road from Brooklyn Barn that serves as a place for weddings, funerals and other social gatherings.
Next to Brooklyn Barn, whose most expensive items are rugs that sell for around $100 and slightly under, is a baseball themed restaurant the couple would like to open in a couple of months dubbed Farm 42, reflecting their youngest daughter’s passion for baseball.
Already, some vintage baseball bats adorn the walls of the business, which has a hand-run elevator and other remnants of Brooklyn’s history.
To renovate both Brooklyn Barn and Farm 24, the Simpson family received $20,000 in Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. grants. The Cantering Cafe and Art Bohemian also each received $10,000, according to WEDC.
“The village itself is very clearly growing,” said owner of the Cantering Cafe, Hilari Cowan, who has lived in the village for about five years. “There’s lots of fresh energy and lots of support from those who have lived here.”
‘Spark’ to flame?
One business that almost all officials and newer village business owners pointed to as one of the potential catalysts for helping to put Brooklyn on the map again is Main Street Music and More on Main Street.
The bar and live music venue opened just before the pandemic in February 2020, said owner Andrew Meyer, whose business has six employees. He’s a native of the Brooklyn area.
“For so many years there was nothing happening here,” he said, adding that he wanted to find healing in music and “bring some life back into the town.” He recalled the village being a “thriving” place when he was growing up.
Main Street Music encountered a hard first year, but business has been picking up ever since even though “it was a slow process getting our name out there.”
“It’s getting a lot better now,” Meyer said.
A majority of artists that come to the venue are country, while others play hard rock, blues and even heavy metal music. Meyer said that as the business has grown since 2020, it has even gotten the attention of some artists known nationally. Whey Jennings, a country music artist, has been to the bar twice and is coming back in October, Meyer said.
Main Street Music and More has acts every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Meyer said. He said he wants visitors to feel like they are taking a trip to Nashville when they step into his Main Street Music.
“I think I created a spark” that led to other businesses coming, Meyer said. “Maybe I didn’t but it sure seems that way.”
Industrial success
Not only is Brooklyn seeing some new retail activity, but its industrial business park is expanding as well, said Linda Kuhlman, head of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce.
The park currently comprises four manufacturing, assembly and distribution companies, Kuhlman said. More are coming, including one from the village of Oregon.
Kuhlman said that the village of Brooklyn is conveniently located between Madison and Janesville. She also said that “people want to move out of the city and find smaller communities.”
That, in turn, will encourage even more businesses to open in the village, she said.
For industrial companies, she said it also helps that the village sells acres for $65,000, whereas in surrounding areas it’s more in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, she said. There are currently 24 village of Brooklyn businesses that are part of the Chamber, Kuhlman said.
It also probably helps that the village board’s priority since village president Bruner’s tenure started just over two years ago has been to be more open and transparent with businesses and residents, Bruner said.
“The previous board did so much in closed session,” he said, having been a trustee for seven years prior. “The board we have now — we will ask questions. We are going to do what we can to work with them. If they are successful, we are successful.”
