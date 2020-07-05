Low Technology Institute works to solve problems without chemicals

The mite was introduced into the United States from Asia in the 1980s, he said. “Now it’s endemic. Killing a bug on a bug is very difficult.”

Paul Zelenski has been a Dane County beekeeper for about 10 years and is treasurer of the Dane County Beekeepers Association. He’s working with Johnson on breeding mite-resistant bees.

“Mites are always a problem,” Zelenski said.

Treatments can definitely help, but “if we could find some bees that could be treatment-free that would be ideal,” he said, adding that mite treatment can be dangerous. It can be hard on queen bees — reducing their fertility and the viability of drones, he said.

“The mites themselves are a problem, but they’re also a vector for a lot of diseases,” Zelenski said. “I would much prefer to have bees that can tolerate the mites without all these chemicals.”

Zelenski sells his honey through word of mouth, but focuses on breeding bees more adaptive to Wisconsin winters and selling those colonies. Helping Johnson find mite-resistant bees fits nicely with what he’s trying to do.

“We’re selecting for hardy bees that are capable of living on their own,” Zelenski said. “All of those things together make that a desirable thing.”