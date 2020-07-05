Low Technology Institute works to solve problems without chemicals

An organization near Evansville is working to find an answer to beekeeping’s colony collapse disorder, along with other solutions to everyday problems that force people to rely on chemicals and fossil fuels.
The Low Technology Institute in Cooksville, founded by Scott Johnson in 2017, seeks solutions on “how to house, clothe and feed ourselves in a world without fossil fuels,” Johnson said.
It’s a concept that is championed in plans such as the Green New Deal, but has gotten more attention in the last few months as people have been forced to deal with quarantines and related food and product shortages.
“A lot of it is trying to localize our own self production for everything we can,” he said.
Johnson, who used to teach college courses and wrote a book on why ancient civilizations failed, said he’s been looking for low technology solutions to problems his whole life.
“There are a lot of really clever solutions for heating and feeding that are DIY, but very few of them have the scientific rigor to test out different variables,” Johnson said.
That’s where the Low Technology Institute is different. Johnson and about a dozen volunteers plan out experiments and take a scientific approach to determining an idea’s success or failure.
“We’re coming up with small-scale solutions that people can actually (implement) in their own daily life,” Johnson said, citing a solar water heater that he created.
The institute’s latest project is to test a method of breeding mite-tolerate bees, which has proved successful in other parts of the world.
Mites are a leading cause of bee colony collapse disorder. This project, which has been piloted by the institute, is now going forward as a full-scale proof-of-concept test thanks to $16,750 in funding from the Blooming Prairie Foundation, which supports cooperative organizations and organic food producers. The study will monitor the mite levels in 60 hives placed on Agrecol land not far from Johnson’s house.
Bees will be allowed to “flourish or perish with the presence of the Varroa mite,” according to the institute’s press release. The colonies that survive will be bred to encourage mite-tolerant bees.
Results from this decade-long study will create tools for backyard and bigger-scale beekeepers to transition to mite-resistant bees in a financially acceptable way, Johnson said.
Self-sufficiency
Through the Low Technology Institute, Johnson has completed a USDA-funded potato study looking at non-mechanized potato growing geared toward market gardeners.
The project studied five common methods of growing potatoes, using 10 market growers who recorded the hours of labor, including weeding and watering, Johnson said.
At the end of the study Johnson weighed the potatoes harvested and compared them to the potatoes grown using a control method and wrote up the findings that were published in Mother Earth News.
Johnson said he tries to get his findings published in non-technical as well as technical publications. It’s great to have excellent scientifically-proven information, but it doesn’t do a lot of good “if normal people don’t read it,” he said.
Johnson also has compared do-it-yourself solar water panels, looking at four types, on which they are collecting data.
“Currently, we’re doing an anecdotal simulation on the collapse of fossil fuels,” Johnson said.
In January, Johnson and his family decided to lessen their dependence on fossil fuels by limiting items bought at the grocery.
“Every month we were going to lose (a type of food or household item) that depends on fossil fuels to get to us,” Johnson said.
“We started earnestly in February and March,” he said, adding in May they only went to the grocery twice and in June went once. By September he hopes to be completely cut off from food that he and his family don’t source themselves.
Thinking about the collapse of society in the abstract is hard to comprehend, Johnson said. But if you consider what would happen if you couldn’t access the food you need at the grocery — something that the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted for many — it becomes more tangible.
“We’re really trying (to understand) what would you do if food became less available, and how long could you go,” Johnson said.
As part of the project, Johnson will harvest wheat from a neighbor’s field, in addition to 200 potato plants. He’s also planted almost 200 tomato plants and plans to deer hunt in the fall.
“It’s a big undertaking,” Johnson said of lessening the family’s reliance on fossil fuels. “My wife is very understanding and a good sport.”
Johnson is publishing a video series on YouTube that’s available on the institute’s website for almost every week detailing the project.
Better bees
Three years ago Johnson was asked by the Dane County Beekeepers Association to do an in-depth study and talk on Varroa mites. These mites enter the hive on a worker bee from another hive, jump off, and scurry into a honeycomb with larvae that is about to be sealed, Johnson said. The mites then lay eggs and start transmitting disease. Overtime the mites sap and weaken the hive, he said.
The mite was introduced into the United States from Asia in the 1980s, he said. “Now it’s endemic. Killing a bug on a bug is very difficult.”
Paul Zelenski has been a Dane County beekeeper for about 10 years and is treasurer of the Dane County Beekeepers Association. He’s working with Johnson on breeding mite-resistant bees.
“Mites are always a problem,” Zelenski said.
Treatments can definitely help, but “if we could find some bees that could be treatment-free that would be ideal,” he said, adding that mite treatment can be dangerous. It can be hard on queen bees — reducing their fertility and the viability of drones, he said.
“The mites themselves are a problem, but they’re also a vector for a lot of diseases,” Zelenski said. “I would much prefer to have bees that can tolerate the mites without all these chemicals.”
Zelenski sells his honey through word of mouth, but focuses on breeding bees more adaptive to Wisconsin winters and selling those colonies. Helping Johnson find mite-resistant bees fits nicely with what he’s trying to do.
“We’re selecting for hardy bees that are capable of living on their own,” Zelenski said. “All of those things together make that a desirable thing.”
“Scott has a wonderful location because we have the ability to make a ring of our hives and breed the queen in the center of that so she mates with the drones that we’re providing,” Zelenski said.
Drone bees usually fly about 2 miles from the hives and queens fly about 3 or 4 miles to come in contact with other drones.
Resilient population
Eugene Makovec, editor of the American Bee Journal, said beekeepers have worked to breed mite-resistant bees since the mites became a problem in the 1980s.
“There have been ongoing breeding programs,” Makovec said.
Some beekeepers take a natural approach, breeding the bees that survive in untreated hives, while others treat their hives as needed while conducting mite counts to see which bees do better in keeping mites out, he said.
Producing mite-resistant bees also is a challenge in the United States because it’s difficult to control where drones for mating come from, as beekeepers can purchase bees from any part of the country.
“It’s very difficult to control breeding in an area when the guy down the road is bringing bees (in) from down south or California,” he said.
“It’s also more difficult in this country than in some other places just because of the mass migration of bees for pollination,” Makovec said, citing how some beekeepers ship their bees to California to pollinate almond trees, then split the growing colonies and sell them across the country. “Those bees are going everywhere.”
The good news, Makovec said, is bee colonies, including wild colonies, “have recovered to some degree” since the mites became a problem. In addition, the miticide options used to treat the mites have gotten “much friendlier over the past couple decades.”
Whether beekeepers treat or do not treat their hives can be a sticking point among those in the business.
“People who treat and don’t treat are often at logger-heads,” Johnson said. “There are some fairly toxic chemicals and non-toxic chemicals,” he said about the mite treatments. However, there are places in the world where honey bees have adapted and are able to survive without any mite treatment.
Johnson’s study is based on similar ones done in Africa, Wales and Sweden. The general principle is that if hives are left untreated, most — probably close to 90 percent over a few years — will die out. However, the 10 percent that survived were bred and now don’t require treatment for mites.
The idea is that in 5 to 7 years Johnson will have a resilient population, however this does mean shutting down honey production for 3 to 5 years.
“We have put our bees in an isolated location,” Johnson said, describing how the hives are in a ring. The queens go to certain locations to mate, but will all be within the ring that he created. This also lifts the pressure for the bees to fly far and reproduce, he said. In addition, this setup protects fellow beekeepers from any problems associated with unchecked mite loads, he said.
Hands-on workshops
Johnson said the institute, which also holds hands-on workshops on topics like wheat harvesting and production, cordial making and venison butchering; is focusing more on these longer-term studies, such as the bee-breeding.
“My dream is that we’ll interest people who are wanting to do this full time,” Johnson said of finding low-technology solutions. “It would be a great place to build a community of experimenting scientists that are thinking creatively about the future.”
