Louis C.K. tickets selling well in Madison despite comedian's sexual misconduct

Louis C.K., who hasn't performed in Madison since becoming a high-profile offender during the height of the #MeToo movement, is scheduled to perform five shows at Comedy on State July 25-27.

When reached Monday through her father, Gus Paras, Anna Paras, who runs the club with her sister, said "no comment" when asked to talk about the comedian.

Steve Sperling, general manager of the Barrymore Theatre on Madison's East Side, said the Barrymore was offered the show and he declined. He said he didn't want to discuss that decision.

In 2017, C.K. admitted to masturbating in front of female comedians after years of denying rumors about that behavior.

Even as some female colleagues made accusations about the comedian, he continued selling out venues, including New York City's Madison Square Garden eight times. He also created an Emmy-winning TV series.

In March 2020, days before the pandemic shut down theaters, 1,800 people packed Warner Theatre in Washington D.C., to see C.K. after two years of him staying out of the limelight.

When he came on stage, he greeted the crowd with “How are ya? How was your … last couple of years?”