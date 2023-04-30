MARINETTE — The kitchen appeared to be somewhat normal.

It’s the other first-floor rooms of Ed Bieber’s home here, along with the basement, back porch and backyard, that are a bit out of whack.

Bieber is a scuba diver who is living the dream of anyone who has ever fished and lost a bait on a snag. And one step into his house here shows just how successful he’s been in his underwater quests.

The living room of his Marinette home has no sofa or flat-screen television. Instead, it resembles a retail shop with racks for restored lures and Bieber’s line of “Ed the Diver” merchandise like hats, shirts and earrings. There are fishing poles stacked in the corner and a plastic bin brimming with golf balls.

A small bedroom is filled with thousands of dollars’ worth of tanks, masks, flippers, neoprene suits and other diving gear used by Bieber. But it’s the adjoining dining room where his one-time hobby that turned into an obsession and now a full-time gig is most pronounced.

Some of the walls are covered in chicken wire on which Bieber, 41, has hung dozens of fishing lures and more than 45 pairs of sunglasses.

He has a shelf filled with Apple watches and another that holds vintage Old Milwaukee, Hamm’s, Budweiser, Old Style and Special Export beer cans. A multi-level storage rack by the kitchen door stores scuba masks, smartphones, old bottles, clay pots and a metal tea kettle. Half of the room is reserved for computers where Bieber manages his social media and edits video from his dives. And on this day, plopped on the dining room table, was a tangled ball of more than 200 fishing lures he had recently plucked from a dive in Oshkosh.

“This right here, I’m guessing people probably paid 1,800 to 1,900 bucks for all of these because a couple of them are custom and more expensive,” Bieber said as he studied the lot. “It’s a vicious cycle ... but people are used to it. That’s how the industry is. People are just tossing lures and losing them.”

The cycle has been happening for thousands of years, only instead of hooks made by Native Americans from a deer bone, they’re metal and attached to colorful plastic bodies shaped to resemble a minnow, perch or small bluegill. The modern lures also come with a hefty price. While a walleye can be caught with a jig and piece of fluttering plastic like a Twister Tail that can cost less than $1, others choose to gamble with more elaborate baits that can run upwards to $15 or even more, depending on the angler’s delusion.

The spring walleye run has been ongoing in Wisconsin rivers since late March, but on Saturday, the state’s general fishing season opens, which will allow thousands of anglers to fish the state’s more than 15,000 inland lakes, all of which have logs, weeds, rocks and debris that can hang up a bait.

Most of those lost will never breach the surface again, but Bieber, who is divorced and grew up in nearby Lena, has successfully married his scavenger work with video and a growing social media presence on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok to become somewhat of a celebrity here in northeastern Wisconsin. After high school, he had thoughts of becoming a police officer, but did construction and also played in a Christian rock band.

“The diving is peaceful, but making the merchandise, doing the social media, doing (media) interviews and trying to make travel plans is a little chaotic,” said Bieber, who began diving for lures about five years ago. “But I’ve found my meaning in life.”

His persistence and entrepreneurial drive also have allowed him to quit an $80,000-per-year construction job to be Ed the Diver on a full-time basis. His thriving small business includes refurbishing and selling the lures he finds, creating his own line of “Ed the Diver” hats, T-shirts and stickers; cleaning up garbage from riverbanks and boat landings; and donating fishing rods and lures to young anglers. About half of his income comes from social media advertising and marketing deals.

Joining Bieber in his efforts is Jason Younk, whose son had been following Bieber on TikTok. When Bieber and Younk eventually met, they realized they had worked together years ago at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, the company on the Menominee River that has been building littoral combat ships for the U.S. Navy, the last of which splashed into the river earlier this month. The company is now building much larger Constellation-class guided missile frigates, the first of which is slated for completion in 2025.

Younk, 48, has worked as a material handler at FMM for 27 years, but when he’s not driving a forklift and hauling steel and other parts, he’s accompanying Bieber on dives, some of which happen just upriver from the shipyard. They also dive the Peshtigo and Oconto rivers and the Fox River between Green Bay and Neenah, and recently began diving in Oshkosh. They’re also hoping to expand to other rivers and lakes, of which there is an endless bounty in a state where fishing is a $2.3 billion industry, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

“He can’t be doing two things at once, so he’ll have me over cleaning lures, putting split rings and hooks on while he’s doing his video editing,” said Younk, a Peshtigo native. “It’s like it’s come full circle. We’re working together again.”

Bieber and Younk both started out diving with just a mask and wearing tennis shoes but are now certified divers. Bieber qualified in 2019 and Younk in 2021, which has dramatically upped their lure collection games. Bieber typically has a plastic bin on a boogie board tethered to himself when he dives in murky water, but in usually no more than 12 feet. When he pulls up a lure it goes in the bin. But because he can find hundreds of lures in an hour’s time, the bin fills quickly and the collection becomes tangled. That means sitting down at home to separate the mess, which he films and posts on his YouTube channel or shows it live on Facebook.

In 2022, Bieber and Younk recovered more than 10,000 lures. About 40% are sold through the Ed the Diver website, but 60% are sold out of the back of Bieber’s Ford F-150 pickup truck and at times his 30-foot camper trailer parked at or near boat landings and prime fishing spots. Most baits sell for $5.

“There’s a lot of money to be made with fishing lures,” Bieber said. “I can’t keep up.”

They also find landing nets, rod holders that fall from boats, scuba masks, pliers, GoPro cameras and even a 1941 Winchester rifle. On Bieber’s back porch last week was part of an Evinrude outboard that sat on a table surrounded by old Coke bottles and crinkled beer and soda cans. A tangle of recovered fishing line filled a bucket underneath while the backyard was strewn with more than 80 anchors of varying size, weight and style.

And because he dives the same spots repeatedly, it’s not uncommon for Bieber to find baits he had already found once, refurbished and then sold. Anglers know that losing a bait is part of the deal. And because of that, Bieber knows he’ll never run out of opportunities to cash in.

“I like the adventure,” Bieber said. “You never know what you’re going to get when you go out there.”

Photos: Ed the Diver and his fishing lures Ed the Diver Ed the Diver 06-04282023091248 Ed the Diver 02-04282023091248 Ed the Diver Ed the Diver Ed the Diver Ed the Diver Ed the Diver Ed the Diver Ed the Diver Ed the Diver Ed the Diver