Looking for spooky Halloween fun? Check out this Near West Side home

People come from all over Madison and beyond to see the Halloween house at 143 Glenway St. on the Near West Side.

“We get a lot of drive-bys, people coming over, even from the East Side,” said Peg Rooney, the house’s chief decorator. “I’ve noticed because they’ll roll down their windows and want to talk to us and thank us for doing this. I do feel like we stepped up the decorating in the last several years.”

Rooney’s corner lot is decked out with usual and unusual Halloween décor: enormous spiders and smaller ones that pop up at each end of her walkway, gravestones, a hanging mummy, a ghoulish bride and groom, a bloody pig head wearing an apron, a giant fish tank with skeleton fish and a skeleton mermaid, and a gondola helmed by Charon, who in Greek mythology ferried dead souls across the River Styx to the underworld.

New this year is a big, motion-activated wolf with tattered clothes, scary fangs, eyes that light up, and a mouth that opens and growls.

A “BEWARE” sign is affixed to a pole that’s topped with a friendly pumpkin head. Nearby, a homemade wooden coffin says “DANGER” on top and “DO NOT OPEN” on the side.

Children, they love it.

Cary Richardson, 3, barely flinched Thursday night when a bloody hand burst out of a box and slowly drew back in.

“We come from Austin, Texas,” said Cary’s grandfather, Terry Richardson, 72, “and I don’t think anywhere in town we have anything this elaborate, so we stopped to check it out.”

Giulia Cattaneo, 36, was taking video of the bedazzled yard to show friends and family back home in Milan, Italy. “I’ve never experienced anything like this before. This is amazing. It’s totally uncommon. Bellissimo.”

Rooney, 52, a microbiologist who works in regulatory affairs for Stratatech, a biotech company, and her husband, Jon Woods, 62, a medical microbiology professor at UW-Madison, started with more modest Halloween decorations 20 years ago, shortly after they moved into the house and before they had children — Maggie, 17, and Riley, 14, who go to Edgewood High School.

“It’s been part of their whole life,” she said. “I think that they find it unique and fun, maybe for a little while. They might not have been quite as excited, but they’re both at a stage where they’re coming back around to it.”

She said that when everyone was in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she put the decorations out earlier and left them out longer. “I just want to bring as much joy as possible, and people love it.”

Rooney said the number of trick-or-treaters has gone down in the past two years because of the pandemic, but she said they usually get from 100 to 200.

They give out the usual candy, nothing extravagant, Rooney told a woman who visited the display Thursday evening.

She said that parents out for walks with their children will use her house as their target. “And then, coming up to Halloween, they’ll look every day for what’s new. And so you get some pretty good feedback from the neighborhood kids and their families.”

Rooney said they have some of the animatronic items on only during the weekends to make them more special and also because it’s a little more work to go out and turn them on.

“And we try to have some deference to our neighbors because some of the things make sounds,” she said. “On the weekends we’ve kind of gotten the blessing of everyone around us to make a ruckus.”

Sky watchers

Woods said they have to be careful when rain is in the forecast because the fuses will blow, so there are days when they need to put some of the animatronics in the garage.

He said the display uses about 50 connectors that are rated for outdoors, but shouldn’t get wet. The days leading up to Halloween look dry.

Woods said when it rains, they’ve repeatedly put a tarp over what he calls their Lord Raven blackbird figure, but it keeps blowing off. “It takes a lot of attention.”

The electrical features are on a timer that shuts them down at 10 p.m.

They don’t have a count of how many items are out, Rooney said. They have a few more that aren’t displayed because the yard’s at capacity.

Home bodies

All of it is stored at their home because they don’t have a storage locker. The biggest items are put in the garage, and some of it goes in the attic.

“I’ve always been a fan of Halloween,” Rooney said. “I was the kid who would make my own costume and kept on doing that past when friends stopped trick-or-treating.”

She said everyone does big decorating for Christmas, and she felt Halloween was underrepresented.

“I’m just happy that my husband was on board with it, and actually encouraging me to even go further with these giant decorations as they’ve become available, like the 12-foot skeletons.”

Accurate bones

Rooney said she doesn’t exactly know how many skeletons they have, but it’s “become a phenomenon.” Some were donated by a man who was associated with UW-Madison and retired to Florida. He left a note on their door.

“He gave us a number of skeletons that are extremely accurate. I mean, they have cartilage there,” she said. He also gave them a fiberglass blue serpent that he made. Rooney and Woods light it up, and it casts a shadow on their house.

“He did decorating like this long ago and gifted it to us to keep the tradition going,” Rooney said.