Looking at art with 're:mancipation'

The marble sculpture “Emancipation Group” has been in the Chazen Museum of Art’s collection since 1976 – and other versions remain across the country. But now the UW-Madison's Chazen is taking a “deep dive” into the object’s history and examining what its aesthetic elements mean for the past and the future.

The Chazen has launched “re:mancipation,” a collaborative project across disciplines that will culminate in a documentary film and an exhibition by the renowned contemporary artist Sanford Biggers in spring 2023. More details are at remancipation.org

“Emancipation Group,” created by American sculptor Thomas Ball in 1873, depicts Abraham Lincoln standing with an outstretched hand over a crouching, nude, formerly enslaved man wearing broken chains. Through examining works like this one – and its greatly unequal power dynamic -- the Chazen is asking, “Can we start to have a really thoughtful conversation about race and racism by using objects?” said Chazen director Amy Gilman.

“re:mancipation” involves a vast team, with researchers across many disciplines. “We’re taking a deep dive," Gilman said, "and really working hard to partner with artists of all stripes in the country and the university to work on this project.”

