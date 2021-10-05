Longtime 'Onion' editor to be taken seriously at UW-Madison lecture series

News flash: "Founder of TheOnion.com to be featured as a distinguished lecturer" is not a fake news headline.
Scott Dikkers, creator of the website known for its witty irony and satirical, irreverent take on the news, will appear in Memorial Union's Shannon Hall at 7 p.m. Monday as part of the free Wisconsin Union Directorate’s Distinguished Lecture Series.
In his address, “The Funny Story Behind Funny Stories,” Dikkers will talk about “building a world-renowned brand, fake news, marketing, and a work culture of honesty and creative freedom,” according to a release from UW-Madison. His talk will be followed by a 30-minute question-and-answer session.
UW-Madison students Tim Keck and Christopher Johnson created The Onion as a small campus publication in 1988. Dikkers was first a cartoonist for the newspaper until he became a “de facto editor” by the third issue, according to the release.
Dikkers was among several buyers when The Onion was sold after a year of publication. In 1996 he founded TheOnion.com. Today, he is the longest-serving editor-in-chief of The Onion and has authored or co-authored many books, including “Our Dumb World,” “Our Dumb Century” and “Outrageous Marketing.” He currently hosts “The Comedy Insider Podcast.”
Seating for Dikkers' free Monday evening talk is first-come, first-served. More information is available at union.wisc.edu/dls.