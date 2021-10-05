 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longtime 'Onion' editor to be taken seriously at UW-Madison lecture series
0 Comments
alert top story
THE ONION | WEBSITE FOUNDER

Longtime 'Onion' editor to be taken seriously at UW-Madison lecture series

  • 0

News flash: "Founder of TheOnion.com to be featured as a distinguished lecturer" is not a fake news headline.

Scott Dikkers

Scott Dikkers of The Onion will speak at UW's Memorial Union on Monday evening as part of the Distinguished Lecture Series. 

Scott Dikkers, creator of the website known for its witty irony and satirical, irreverent take on the news, will appear in Memorial Union's Shannon Hall at 7 p.m. Monday as part of the free Wisconsin Union Directorate’s Distinguished Lecture Series.

In his address, “The Funny Story Behind Funny Stories,” Dikkers will talk about “building a world-renowned brand, fake news, marketing, and a work culture of honesty and creative freedom,” according to a release from UW-Madison. His talk will be followed by a 30-minute question-and-answer session.

UW-Madison students Tim Keck and Christopher Johnson created The Onion as a small campus publication in 1988. Dikkers was first a cartoonist for the newspaper until he became a “de facto editor” by the third issue, according to the release.

Dikkers was among several buyers when The Onion was sold after a year of publication. In 1996 he founded TheOnion.com. Today, he is the longest-serving editor-in-chief of The Onion and has authored or co-authored many books, including “Our Dumb World,” “Our Dumb Century” and “Outrageous Marketing.” He currently hosts “The Comedy Insider Podcast.”

Seating for Dikkers' free Monday evening talk is first-come, first-served. More information is available at union.wisc.edu/dls.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics