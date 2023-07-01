Longtime artist Jarka Sobiskova is no stranger to having exhibitions of her work, but she’s never had to get ready for one in just two months after almost every piece of her art burned.

But that’s exactly what she did after a fire ravaged her Madison studio in April.

Rebuilding was no easy task. Yet this wasn’t the first time she had to start from scratch.

In the 1980s, she fled what was then Czechoslovakia as a political refugee. Becoming an artist there wasn’t possible under the communist regime, Sobiskova said.

So she packed up for the United States, making stops in an Austrian refugee camp, Boston and then New York before coming to Madison.

Besides a brief return to the Czech Republic and some time in Chicago, Sobiskova has been in the Madison area ever since, showering the community with all kinds of art — paintings, sculptures, dolls and an Eastern European style of painted eggs, among other mediums. She also hosts art workshops and coordinates tutoring at Madison Area Technical College.

Tell me about your early life and how you came to Madison.

I left the Czech Republic during communism. I escaped and came to the United States as a political refugee in the 1980s.

I worked in Boston and New York. And then I moved to Madison, and I fell in love with this place. After New York, coming here, there are such nice people here in Madison. It was just such a healing place for me after going through the ordeal, refugee camps and everything. So it was wonderful to be here.

And I started school. I actually started at the Madison Area Technical College. And then I went to UW-Madison studying art.

Did you always know you wanted to be an artist?

I was always interested in art and philosophy. So those are my two subjects, but art was kind of what really made me happy.

What is the art scene like here and how has it changed?

I was very lucky. The university and my teachers were very supportive. I could not pursue my career in the Czech Republic. It was very controlled by the communists, and you couldn’t even, at that time, buy art supplies.

Coming here and having the freedom to express myself and do what I want, and being encouraged to do whatever I want to, it was just an incredible feeling. So I embraced it and started to show my artwork right away from the beginning ... when I was in school.

And then when the revolution in the Czech Republic in 1989 came, I was just finishing school and I went back to the Czech Republic and I got a job with the Civic Forum, the leading revolutionary group.

After the revolution, Civic Forum split into two political parties and Civic Forum became the largest foundation. I was working with Dasa Havel (the nickname of the sister-in-law of former Czech Republic leader Vaclav Havel) at the Civic Forum foundation and spent a year there. I did art and wrote a book.

But I was already in United States for such a long time. I had my friends here, and I really enjoy being here. My creativity really shines here. And I realized I didn’t want to be working in politics. So I came back and started to do my art and moved to Chicago for a while doing art — I started my own company.

I learned about a lot through this period in Chicago, working in more commercial art, learning about aesthetics and colors and everything.

When did you come back to the Madison area?

My first daughter was born and I had my very dear friends here, so I decided to go back. I came here (in 2001) with my husband and my first daughter, Cassandra.

I closed my company and decided that I was going to be a mom and artist. So I started to focus just on art, not commercial art, but just on my artwork again.

It’s been over two months since the fire. What has that time been like for you?

I was kind of shaken by the whole thing. There was a little bit of panicking. But I was just starting to focus forward. I had scheduled this show with Promega, which I scheduled way before the fire. And my first thought was, “Can I make it? Can I make all new art for this show?”

There was this incredible support by everybody — all the people who bought my work, people who’ve seen my work — and there was just this huge hug from the world that really kept me going.

It was such a (level of) support which I did not expect. So many people reached out and sent me a picture of my artwork and what it meant for them. I realized how through 40 years of doing art, how my artwork lives with the people, and it was amazing. There’s something about Madison, the people here really helped me so much.

Right after the fire, I worked with wool. I have been showing my sheep paintings for a long time in The Sow’s Ear (yarn shop) in Verona. And they called me right away after the fire and said, “Jarka, what can we do for you?”

And I said, “My (wool) stash burned. If you can shout out to the community, if people have wool they’re not using that they can donate.”

And I got so much wool. And all this work I did — I did 14 pieces for Promega in the last three months — all that was from donated materials.

When I was working on it, I was thinking about all the support I got and transferring these materials people gave me into something new and something people enjoy. I received a gift, and with my work I gave it back. A lot of people who donated, they came to the opening (on June 13) and they were like, “Oh my god, this is the fabric I gave you. This is the wool I donated.”

It was so joyful to see that they are recognizing their gift to me in the pieces I created.