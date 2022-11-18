Longtime Farmers' Market vendor dies, 'He tried to do his best for everybody'

John Oosterwyk, who sold jams, pickles and other produce with his family at the Dane County Farmers' Market for 35 years, died Nov. 8. He was 85.

"One year we had a lot of strawberries and it was a rainy Saturday, so we didn't sell very many and John didn't want that to happen again. So, he decided we would sell jam also. And that led to selling about 50 different kinds of jam and horseradish. And for a while we sold pickles," said Joan Oosterwyk, John's wife of 62 years.

Joan, 79, said her husband died from Alzheimer's disease. He went into a memory care facility and stopped vending about four years ago, said his daughter Johanna Oosterwyk, who runs the family business.

She also manages the UW-Madison's DC Smith Greenhouse and teaches horticulture at UW-Madison. She calls operating the Farmers' Market stand a second job.

Johanna said her mom makes all the jams, sometimes getting a little help from family members. Her parents converted the garage of their Cottage Grove home into a commercial kitchen about 15 years ago, she said.

They sell their jams under their business name, Land of O's. Their stand is across from Starbucks at the corner with Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

The Oosterwyks bought their farm in the winter of 1984 and began vending on the Square that spring, Johanna said.

Joan remembers a time in November when they were at the market on the Square and it was 20 degrees. "We had about seven kinds of pickles and we would put one pickle bottle of each kind out and after about 20 minutes ice crystals would start to form, so we'd put it back in the truck and get a different one out. It was so cold."

John was on the board of directors for the Dane County Farmers' Market from 1990 to 1996, and was board president in 1993, his wife said.

"He was a strong Christian. He was honest," Joan said. "He tried to do his best for everybody. He was very smart. He had two master's degrees."

Johanna said her father taught chemistry at Madison Central High School for two years until it closed and at La Follette High School from its opening day in 1963. He retired from teaching in 1996.

In 1989, the Oosterwyks and their eight children were the subject of story in the Wisconsin State Journal about large families.

"Occasionally, the whole clan is home at dinner time and gathers around the dinner table. They have to put three leaves in the table to do it, but they do it," the story said.

Johanna said the siblings were always looking for attention because there was so much going on. "We kind of learned to take care of ourselves. We would all be together in the same room reading our own books. You would carve out your solitude where you could find it. We were all avid readers."

Her favorite times at the market with her father were when her father's old students would stop by, she said.

"We still get people stopping by and saying, 'Wait, Oosterwyk, I know that name. He was my favorite teacher in high school. I learned a lot from him,' " Johanna said. "I mean, I'm a teacher right now and I love it when my students stop by the market. Maybe someday I'll get that response that he had."