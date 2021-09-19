Longtime Downtown Madison retailer left high and dry after 2020 flooding

"InterCon is unable to take financial responsibility for damages which are not a result of our construction activities," he said.

Chitwood later told the Wisconsin State Journal that he had witnessed conditions at Rubin's after the flooding that suggested the site had been prone to flooding before, and Rubin said the company told him the same. But after consulting with the company's insurer, Chitwood declined to release photos or any other evidence to back that claim up.

"Why would I have a showroom with area rugs on it if I think it's any rain?" Rubin said. "If it had lots of leaks, I wouldn't have (put) this much money into it."

In an interview and through email, Chitwood suggested that it was up to the insurance companies involved — InterCon's and Rubin's — to battle it out over who should pay for Rubin's damage.

"These types of incidents are best left handled by the professionals and insurance companies," he said in one email. "Mr. Rubin’s water situation, while unfortunate, should be handled through insurance companies," he said in another.

The problem for Rubin is that he doesn't carry flood insurance — because his property isn't in a flood plain.