Longtime Downtown Madison retailer left high and dry after 2020 flooding

Rubin's Contemporary Furniture is not located in a flood plain — in fact, it's on a hill — and owner Bob Rubin says the store hasn't flooded in the approximately 50 years it has been in the 300 block of East Wilson Street three blocks from the state Capitol.
That changed on July 10, 2020, after Waunakee-based InterCon Construction dug a trench in front of the store and two inches of rain fell and Rubin arrived and found about 60 gallons of water soaking area rugs and drywall in one of two basement showrooms.
"We had to rip down the whole showroom, take all the furniture out of it," he said. Clean-up and ruined merchandise came to about $12,000, he said.
It looks like the longtime family-owned Madison business will end up eating those costs now that Rubin, grandson of the Russian immigrant who started the business in 1931, has given up hope of getting InterCon to cover them.
InterCon has declined to share the results of its insurer's investigation into the incident that absolved the contractor of fault. But some things are clear.
The city issued an excavation permit to Madison Gas and Electric on July 10 after InterCon had already started digging the trench as part of the utility's emergency repairs to what it describes in an email to the Wisconsin State Journal as a "cable failure" discovered on July 9. The trench was to be 8 feet deep and 2-feet-6-inches wide, according to the permit.
The utility claims that when it hired InterCon, the contractor had already been digging at the site for "another client," and "InterCon agreed to investigate MGE’s cable failure since they already had staff in the vicinity," MGE spokesperson Steve Schultz said.
InterCon declined to say who that client was, but another city excavation permit for the area was issued to MCImetro Access Transmission Services Corp., a subsidiary of telecommunications giant Verizon, and covers the time frame from April 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2020.
Schultz said InterCon completed its work for MGE and "closed that excavation that same day," July 9, although he declined to specify what "closed" meant.
Rubin said that when he discovered the flooding on the morning of July 10, he alerted workers for both MGE and InterCon and they "panicked" and did something to the trench in front of his store.
"They came running in here and they saw it … and they did something that day because the next day it rained and it's rained many times since 2020 (and) I have not gotten a piece of water," he said.
InterCon damage prevention manager John Chitwood said in a Sept. 3 email that the company reported Rubin's claim to its insurer, and "their investigation did not find evidence of the property damage being a result of InterCon’s excavation."
"InterCon is unable to take financial responsibility for damages which are not a result of our construction activities," he said.
Chitwood later told the Wisconsin State Journal that he had witnessed conditions at Rubin's after the flooding that suggested the site had been prone to flooding before, and Rubin said the company told him the same. But after consulting with the company's insurer, Chitwood declined to release photos or any other evidence to back that claim up.
"Why would I have a showroom with area rugs on it if I think it's any rain?" Rubin said. "If it had lots of leaks, I wouldn't have (put) this much money into it."
In an interview and through email, Chitwood suggested that it was up to the insurance companies involved — InterCon's and Rubin's — to battle it out over who should pay for Rubin's damage.
"These types of incidents are best left handled by the professionals and insurance companies," he said in one email. "Mr. Rubin’s water situation, while unfortunate, should be handled through insurance companies," he said in another.
The problem for Rubin is that he doesn't carry flood insurance — because his property isn't in a flood plain.
After a frustrating year of trying to get InterCon and MGE to cover his losses, Rubin said his daughter has advised him to let it go.
But it's not chiefly about the money, he said.
"The principle is involved more than anything else," he said. "To have people digging holes and having the one rain come in and say it's nobody's responsibility."