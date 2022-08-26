Longtime director has brought OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center into new era

When Steve Starkey graduated from Memorial High School in 1971, there were only a handful of African American students in his class of 600, West Towne Mall was less than a year old and cornfields still covered much of Madison's Far West Side.

At that time, he knew of no one who had come out as gay or lesbian. Terms like LGBTQ and transgender weren't in the daily vocabulary.

The demographics, landscape and culture have changed dramatically over the past 51 years, but change has also been a common thread at the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center, where Starkey has been executive director for 16 years.

The client base of the nonprofit has expanded, programming is aimed not only at young people but at seniors, homeless issues are front and center, and OutReach's work includes seminars with medical school students to help them better understand the needs of the LGBTQ+ community.

Located since 2016 in rented office space on International Lane near the Dane County Regional Airport, what is now OutReach has a $500,000 annual budget and a staff of seven, and is the result of an evolution that has seen the organization grow along with the community it serves.

Its roots can be traced to the works of Crossroads of Madison, which was incorporated in 1969, followed by Renaissance of Madison and the Madison Gay Center, which offered information by phone, drop-in peer counseling, reading materials and a joint lesbian and gay speakers bureau from a small office on Langdon Street. After the Lesbian Switchboard closed, the Gay Center was renamed the Madison Gay and Lesbian Resource Center and in 1973 incorporated as a nonprofit that would ultimately become OutReach.

The United was formed in 1978 as a political action organization to defend Madison's non-discrimination ordinance against the anti-LGB campaign led nationally by singer Anita Bryant and locally by an evangelical minister, but after the threat passed the United merged in 1998 with the Madison Gay and Lesbian Resource Center to become OutReach.

Starkey, 69, who grew up in the Crestwood neighborhood, worked for more than three years at Out! newspaper, then spent 20 years with the Wisconsin Community Fund before taking the helm at OutReach in 2006 when the organization was in debt and its future uncertain. Starkey has helped guide OutReach into solvency and an era with more staff and programming. An estimated 7,500 people attended last weekend's Magic Pride Festival at Warner Park.

What was the West Side of Madison like when you were growing up?

Well, when we moved to Madison in 1960, Hilldale was a cornfield, and when you came over the crest of the hill (heading west) on Mineral Point Road to where West Towne and Memorial (High School) are now there were 10,000 acres of corn. It was much smaller and not diverse at all. I didn't even know I was gay in high school, and there wasn't a single person who was out in our school. And back then, people didn't talk about gay, and LGBTQ wasn't a thing. It was totally underground.

When did you come out?

I was 27, I think. There was a period in my 20s when I was dating both men and women, but the men part was very under the radar. Very clandestine.

And now, little is under the radar. You have a lot going on with your organization and the amount of programming you offer.

We have several major programs like the Madison Area Transgender Association, which has been around for more than 20 years. It started out as a separate organization, and we just allowed them to use our space. We kind of collaborated and cooperated, but a few years ago they became a program of OutReach. We've also had a 22-year relationship with the Madison Senior Center, so we have something that's called the "LGBTQ 50 Plus Alliance." Some of the activities happen here at OutReach, and some at the senior center.

Why has it been so important to reach older people in the LGBTQ+ community?

We have a variety of activities, but a lot of it is to break isolation. Isolation is a problem for LGBTQ people, but it's especially a problem for seniors because they have disability problems, health problems, financial problems, and we're less likely to be partnered than the general population. We're also more likely to be estranged from our families. So some people think (our programs) are just people getting together for fun activities, but that is really important for people who are older and don't have those social connections.

What are the challenges of working with seniors considering you have a growing population in that age range?

That population tends to be closeted, still, at a higher rate than young people. So they're more likely to not go to events or ally themselves with an LGBTQ organization. It's just a different mentality from people who are in their 20s and 30s.

Are you making inroads?

Yes. I think we really are. Our program has been growing, and they've been demanding more services. There are more volunteers and more activities, but we have to raise money so we have the programming.

The transgender community has never been more out. What has that meant for OutReach?

Our transgender clients are often the ones with the most discrimination, have the most problems financially, and there's very high unemployment. LGBTQ people in general have poorer health and mental health, but that's especially true with transgender people. When I first started working here, the trans people that were out were mostly male to female, they were mostly older and they were all white. The thing that's been changing over the past five to 10 years is that there's a lot more young people involved and they're much more diverse. There's just a much broader range of people involved.

Why are we seeing more people coming out and there being more acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community?

Having laws passed over the last 20 or 30 years that protect LGBTQ people is important. To have the legislation and to also have the political discussion and the news about the civil rights protections for our community. But I think what has really changed things is people coming out. I think over the past 30 to 40 years, more and more people have come out and said, "I want to be authentic. I want to live my life with the sexual orientation or gender identity that is real for me." And because of that, everybody knows somebody who is LGBTQ.

So what does that mean for this organization 30 or 40 years down the road?

When the Civil Rights movement happened in the 1950s and '60s, we thought that racism was going to go away and that Black people, especially, or other people of color, would have equal rights and be accepted in society. And there has been some progress with that, but there still is so much racism.