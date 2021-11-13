Longtime Dane County Farmers' Market honey vendor handed off to next generation

"You built a legacy," Tim Woller told his parents. "You had a quality product that was lasting and enduring. I guess I just want to thank the both of you for how you've raised us as a community and a family."

Among those honoring the Wollers was Andrew McNaught, who is in the process of taking over for another longtime vendor, Sugar River Country Bakery, which has been at the market for 40 years.

Neighboring the Gentle Breeze stall, McNaught said it's been helpful to go over notes and share experiences with the younger Wollers over the past four seasons.

"It's been nice to kind of buddy up and to be almost second generation to come in," McNaught said. "I know there's other vendors that are looking at us as an example to be able to transition and hand over the business to form a legacy status."

The transition of Gentle Breeze, which should be finished by the end of the year, has been talked about for a decade but was kicked into motion after Tim Woller retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2015.

"We were in the military for about 24 years — 20 years of active duty service — and we kind of knew the last five or six years we were coming back to Mount Horeb and always had the interest of working with my mom and dad on the honey farm," he said.