Wet, cold weather has hampered the harvest in Wisconsin, with dry weather needed to get the remaining crops in.
The crop progress report for the week ending Nov. 25 said below-normal temperatures at the start of the week helped since heavy equipment rolls better on frozen ground, but temperatures in the 40s at the end of the week, coupled with light rain, made fields a mess.
"Dry conditions are still needed to help farmers finish up this long and frustrating harvest season," the report said.
Of the 7 days in the week, 5.1 days were suitable for field work, with many growers working overtime to get corn and soybeans combined before fields thawed.
"Mild, wet weather stopped what remains of the soybean harvest," a Chippewa County/Eau Claire County report said. "Field conditions are too wet for corn harvest until it refreezes."
In some areas, farmers were able to get the last of the corn and soybean fields harvested.
"A lot of corn was taken down last week," a Marquette County/Waushara County report said. "Harvest winding down, with many people getting done."
Corn harvested for grain was 88 percent complete, with the moisture content at 18 percent.
Soybeans were 94 percent harvested and fall tillage was 68 percent complete.
Ninety-three percent of the winter wheat crop has emerged, with the crop rated 76 percent good to excellent.
Soil moisture was in good shape, with both subsoil and topsoil readings at 99 percent adequate to surplus.