Local synagogues hoping to make Jewish New Year holidays 'as fulfilling and rich as possible'

Synagogues in the Madison area are planning to make this year's Jewish New Year celebrations, also known as Jewish High Holidays, special despite the limitations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rosh Hashanah, which began Friday evening and ends Sunday evening, is the start of the Jewish New Year. The second major holiday of the New Year is Yom Kippur, which is from the evening of Sept. 27 until the next evening.
Rabbi Laurie Zimmerman of Shaarei Shamayim in Downtown Madison, said this year's celebrations will be unlike anything she has ever done but is happy to be able to bring the community together in a safe way.
"It's hard to imagine celebrating the holiday when we're not all together," Zimmerman said. "It's going to feel really strange."
She said Shaarei Shamayim, which has a congregation of 170 households ranging from a single person to families of six, started observing the holidays Friday evening with a virtual service through Zoom and will continue holding the services online through all of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Zimmerman leads the services from the synagogue, and one other person is in the building to help with the technology.
The services include prayers specific to the holidays along with special readings, chanting the Torah, singing via pre-recordings and sermons given by Zimmerman.
Besides the virtual plan, the congregation will also meet in person for outdoor events at local parks throughout the holidays but in small groups. Zimmerman said once people register for the events online, they will be given a specific time and location in order to keep crowd numbers within public health guidelines. Attendees will be required to wear masks and distance themselves.
"We have people who are elderly and either don't want to do anything in person or aren't able to, and we have others who are more in need of community," Zimmerman said. "We're hoping to serve both of those groups, so these options felt like a good compromise."
One of the outdoor events will be on Sunday specifically to celebrate tashlich, a customary part of Rosh Hashanah in which participants go to a lake and throw bread or bird seed into the water. Zimmerman said it symbolizes "getting rid of everything you've done wrong."
She said although her congregation transitioned online for weekly Shabbat services "pretty immediately" in March, which are held every Friday night and Saturday morning, it took "a lot of work and learning" to restructure services and bring everything online. Despite the challenges, she said being able to come together even virtually is important.
"People are feeling very isolated and very anxious," she said. "People need to come together to be able to celebrate Jewish tradition because
Learning curve
Rabbi Jonathan Biatch of Temple Beth El on the Near West Side said taking services online in March was a "definite learning curve" for both members and temple leaders but it "just made sense." Besides weekly Shabbat services, the temple has also held a number of coming of age ceremonies virtually known as a bar mitzvah for boys and a bat mitzvah for girls.
He said the weekly Shabbat services see some 10-15% of members whereas Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur get 90-95% attendance because they are sacred days and hold messages of repentance and reconciliation. Under normal circumstances, the seating for 650 within the temple would be practically filled to celebrate the holidays. Biatch said although the congregation would prefer to meet in person, everyone takes public health guidelines "very seriously" and wants to be safe.
Steve Lipton, president of the congregation at Temple Beth El, said attendance has almost doubled in the weekly Shabbat services because going online has helped connect the temple with more people.
He said because he and other temple leaders had the realization that many members might actually prefer practicing their faith from home, they decided to come out on the other side of the pandemic with more flexible options for worship to "engage people where they are."
"We're making an investment and putting better video capability in our sanctuary," he said. "Everyone gets engaged in different ways and if we can engage people in all those ways, that's what it's all about, being connected."
Longtime member Leslie Coff said in some ways virtual worship is better because it allows for a "sense of intimacy" that comes from experiencing the services privately from home.
She said in the last six months, the congregation was able to change from an in-person community to a community redefining what it means to pray and be a part of a group.
"It's not just about our faith in God and how we connect with the divine but that this has underscored having faith in each other within our community," she said. "It's been great."
Biatch said the virtual services for the holidays will be sent out to the congregation via a video streaming service, and a videographer will be working to put together live shots of Biatch and the temple's cantor with some prerecorded segments of volunteers performing parts of the services, which began Friday evening.
"It is certainly different, but the holidays come when they do and it's up to us to make them as fulfilling and rich as possible," he said.
