Local synagogues hoping to make Jewish New Year holidays 'as fulfilling and rich as possible'

"We're making an investment and putting better video capability in our sanctuary," he said. "Everyone gets engaged in different ways and if we can engage people in all those ways, that's what it's all about, being connected."

Longtime member Leslie Coff said in some ways virtual worship is better because it allows for a "sense of intimacy" that comes from experiencing the services privately from home.

She said in the last six months, the congregation was able to change from an in-person community to a community redefining what it means to pray and be a part of a group.

"It's not just about our faith in God and how we connect with the divine but that this has underscored having faith in each other within our community," she said. "It's been great."

Biatch said the virtual services for the holidays will be sent out to the congregation via a video streaming service, and a videographer will be working to put together live shots of Biatch and the temple's cantor with some prerecorded segments of volunteers performing parts of the services, which began Friday evening.

"It is certainly different, but the holidays come when they do and it's up to us to make them as fulfilling and rich as possible," he said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.