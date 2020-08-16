Local organizations rally to plan 'Celebration of Life' in memory of 11-year-old Anisa Scott

Rios said "everyone is welcome" to attend the celebration and hopes to see crowds showing up for Anisa. She said although the hour-long funeral service is going to be for a select few family and friends, everyone who isn't inside the field will still be able to watch on screens outside through the livestream.

The family will hold a public viewing immediately after the funeral at Breese Stevens Field, where people can walk in and pay their respects. Although it will be outdoors, everyone is asked to wear a face mask.

Johnson said the family would like to "see unity among our people," and they thank the the Madison Police Department for their hard work and the community for showing "collective courage" during this time.

"We all really want to make this celebration a heaven-on-earth type of event that her family and friends will never forget," Johnson said.

Lorene Gomez, one of Anisa’s grandmothers, said she hopes the celebration is "peaceful, wonderful and stands for something positive" like putting an end to gun violence.

"Anisa was a warm, kind little girl," Gomez said. "She stood for everything positive. I'm hoping her service will be the start of something new, that it will touch enough hearts to make change."