Local organizations rally to plan 'Celebration of Life' in memory of 11-year-old Anisa Scott

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County along with other locals are working together to create a "Celebration of Life" in memory of 11-year-old Anisa Scott, who died Thursday when her family took her off life support.
The celebration is set for Saturday and will include a "unity march" from the Capitol building to Breese Stevens Field, where Anisa's funeral will be held and livestreamed. Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, said Breese Stevens Field and The Sylvee offered to donate space and equipment to help with the funeral and livestream.
"This is about everyone coming together to honor Anisa," Johnson said.
Anisa was in a car with someone known to her family on East Washington Avenue near Lexington Avenue Tuesday morning when a shooter fired into the car. Police believe the driver of the car with Anisa in it was targeted, but Anisa was struck in the head by the gunfire. Two male suspects have been arrested so far as the investigation continues.
She was in critical condition Wednesday when her family announced at a news conference she would be taken off life support the next day at 11:11 a.m. because she was shot on Aug. 11 and was 11 years old.
The march will start on Pickney Street and East Washington Avenue at 11 a.m. and feature some of Anisa's favorite things. A lover of monster trucks, motorbikes, the color red and more, Anisa's "last ride" will be in a red, lowrider monster truck that will carry her coffin during the march.
Along with the red monster truck, several motorcycles and Anisa's own bike that her father built her will take part in the march to her funeral at Breese Stevens Field.
Johnson said the $10,000 donated by Amy Arenz, CEO of the Madison-based human resources consulting firm Concero, went a long way in covering the funeral expenses.
A Facebook fundraiser for Anisa's family that ended Saturday raised almost $80,000 in a matter of days. Johnson said those who are still interested in helping out can donate to the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, c/o Ashley Rios' family, to build a childcare fund for Anisa's little sister, Anija. Rios, Anisa's mother, works in the healthcare field but is taking time off to be with her family.
Rios said "everyone is welcome" to attend the celebration and hopes to see crowds showing up for Anisa. She said although the hour-long funeral service is going to be for a select few family and friends, everyone who isn't inside the field will still be able to watch on screens outside through the livestream.
The family will hold a public viewing immediately after the funeral at Breese Stevens Field, where people can walk in and pay their respects. Although it will be outdoors, everyone is asked to wear a face mask.
Johnson said the family would like to "see unity among our people," and they thank the the Madison Police Department for their hard work and the community for showing "collective courage" during this time.
"We all really want to make this celebration a heaven-on-earth type of event that her family and friends will never forget," Johnson said.
Lorene Gomez, one of Anisa’s grandmothers, said she hopes the celebration is "peaceful, wonderful and stands for something positive" like putting an end to gun violence.
"Anisa was a warm, kind little girl," Gomez said. "She stood for everything positive. I'm hoping her service will be the start of something new, that it will touch enough hearts to make change."
