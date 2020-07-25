Local high school senior hopes to turn love for chickens into career in architecture while helping to end hunger

Lauren Armstrong’s love for chickens began at age 14, when she and her classmates were introduced to chicks in an agriculture class led by DeForest Area High School teacher and FFA adviser Gwen Boettcher.
“We got to watch the chicks hatch in class and I had been begging my mom to let me take some of them home and raise them,” Lauren Armstrong, now 17 and a senior at DeForest High School said. But because she didn’t have the supplies necessary to raise chicks, Lori Armstrong, a single parent and 4th grade teacher in the Waunakee School District, told her no, initially.
That didn’t stop Lauren. She spent hours each day researching different breeds of chickens and what needed to be done to help them thrive in the backyard of a Southern Wisconsin home. She applied for grants through a local chapter of the FFA with the help of Boettcher until, finally, her mother relented.
Three newborn chicks arrived in the mail and Lauren brought them home to roost.
The chicks got to know her yellow rubber boots and would follow her around the yard like she was their mother, Lori Armstrong said in an email, and Lauren built a chicken run with a year-round enclosure and a play area in her backyard.
Her development of an environment for her chickens led to an interest in architecture and engineering which she hopes to major in when she goes off to college. She’s interested in exploring ways of bringing nature into homes through sustainable design.
“I’ve always loved art and math and when I got my chickens I became interested in trying to design a coop for them and that matched up really well with trying to build homes,” she said. “The chickens have been a really big inspiration.”
As the years passed, Lauren’s love of chickens grew along with her new pets. She taught them tricks, exhibited them at different area shows as well as FFA petting zoos and developed a global project out of her own backyard.
Once her chickens began to lay eggs, Lauren came across Heifer International, an organization that focuses on sustainable ways to end hunger and poverty. The organization connected Lauren with people in other countries to help buy livestock and flocks of chickens for those who are unable to afford the cost on their own.
To help fund her part in the initiative, Lauren sells her chickens' eggs locally. Judith Hutchinson, a neighbor of the Armstrongs who also cares for the chickens if the family goes out of town, buys eggs from Lauren for $4 per dozen.
“It’s cool to know the ladies who laid these,” Hutchinson said, of her weekly locally sourced, eclectic groceries. “They might be blue or green or speckled.” The color of the eggs differ, depending on the breed of hen that laid it.
“I call it the Foreign Egg-change Program,” Lauren said — a tribute to the number of foreign exchange students her family hosted throughout the years.
The name seemed fitting for what she’s doing with her hen’s eggs, to get nutrition in the hands of those who need it, she said. So far she’s sponsored 12 flocks for people in Africa and Southeast Asia.
“She’s just extremely generous at heart and one of those kids you treasure because she’s extremely kind and determined,” said Boettcher.
