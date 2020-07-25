Local high school senior hopes to turn love for chickens into career in architecture while helping to end hunger

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lauren Armstrong’s love for chickens began at age 14, when she and her classmates were introduced to chicks in an agriculture class led by DeForest Area High School teacher and FFA adviser Gwen Boettcher.

“We got to watch the chicks hatch in class and I had been begging my mom to let me take some of them home and raise them,” Lauren Armstrong, now 17 and a senior at DeForest High School said. But because she didn’t have the supplies necessary to raise chicks, Lori Armstrong, a single parent and 4th grade teacher in the Waunakee School District, told her no, initially.

That didn’t stop Lauren. She spent hours each day researching different breeds of chickens and what needed to be done to help them thrive in the backyard of a Southern Wisconsin home. She applied for grants through a local chapter of the FFA with the help of Boettcher until, finally, her mother relented.

Three newborn chicks arrived in the mail and Lauren brought them home to roost.

The chicks got to know her yellow rubber boots and would follow her around the yard like she was their mother, Lori Armstrong said in an email, and Lauren built a chicken run with a year-round enclosure and a play area in her backyard.