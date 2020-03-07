Local health officials prepare for next phase of coronavirus outbreak

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Public concern is evident in the number of phone calls health care organizations are getting.

“We’re dealing with a pretty high volume of calls on a daily basis, and we also have a lot of calls from community businesses asking for some advice about their operations as well,” said Mattes.

The department also has a coronavirus hotline, set up after the Dane County resident contracted the virus, but after a few days call volume decreased and callers are now greeted with a recorded message.

That’s not the case at UW Health, where a hotline that went live on Wednesday is getting about 100 calls a day. The move to create the hotline was in part prompted by numerous calls to UW Health’s clinics.

“We wanted to provide a resource to the community to answer their questions by healthcare professionals who can provide accurate and up to date information,” Kumlien said in an email.

UW Health is preparing to scale up testing and plans to conducting medical visits via video, which limits physical contact and allows access to providers from home.