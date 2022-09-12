Local couple persevered through cold, rainy Ironman conditions and ended up near the top

Vant Lammers, of Madison, who placed seventh in Ironman Wisconsin on Sunday, said he almost didn't compete due to the cool, relentless all-day soaker, but is glad he stuck it out.

"The conditions were really tough out there," Lammers, 33, said. "Anyone who did it, they knew it was wet. It was rainy. It was cold all day."

Lammers, a pro who finished the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike race and 26.2-mile marathon in 9 hours, 33 minutes and 35 seconds, said he doesn't do well in the cold, and put on a lot of clothes for the bike portion.

His girlfriend, Rachel Mensch, 31, of Madison, also a pro, was the fourth female finisher Sunday at 10 hours, 12 minutes and 22 seconds, and said despite the rain, she prefers colder weather to hot, humid days.

"I definitely could have done without the rain, but the run was honestly about perfect conditions for me," she said.

The temperature was 56 degrees with rain at the race's start and stayed around that temperature for the race's 17 hours.

Mensch said the amount of rain varied throughout the day, and once on the bike section, it almost stopped raining and there was a light drizzle. "But then it definitely picked up again, during a couple points on the run. So, yeah, it was pretty much continuous rain."

Ironman officials wouldn't say what percentage of those who registered for the race finished it, but Mensch said she heard the did-not-finish rate was 23% and one of the highest in an Ironman race.

A spokesperson with Ironman Group in Tampa, Florida, said in an email that the organization is unable to provide exact did-not-finish numbers, adding, "what we can share was it was one of the highest DNF rates in (the) race’s 20 years history."

Ryan Richards, who has been the race director for Ironman Wisconsin for 18 years and was on the local organizing committee in 2001 that brought the race to the state, said the rate of completion is closely tied to the weather.

He said he didn't have the final number from Sunday, but said, "obviously it wasn't as high. There were a lot of people that chose not to race or dropped out of the race during the race."

The number of people who register but don't start varies from year to year, Richards said. If it's a beautiful day, the start rate is typically 90% to 92%, adding that 96% has been the race's highest. He said he didn't have Sunday's start rate available.

Richards said 2006 was the other year in which there were similar conditions, but he doesn't remember it raining the entire race that year like it did on Sunday. "It was a rainy and chilly day, like it was yesterday."

Richards said there weren't any major medical issues this year. He said while there were some bike crashes with cyclists slipping and sliding in the rain, none were serious.

"People tend to slow down and ride more cautiously in the rain because they've more than likely trained in the rain at some point over a year of training and they're prepared for it," he said.

Mensch, who has worked at Epic Systems in Verona for nine years, said taking some of the corners was tricky with wet roads and low visibility. But during the run, the rain served to cool her off. "I think if you're in like a really bad mental spot, it can be kind of depressing, but I was feeling pretty good all day, surprisingly," she said.

The only other Ironman she's done was Ironman Wisconsin in 2016, when she said she was more than two hours slower.

Richards said this year's race sold out in early August with 1,800 competitors. Priority registration for next year is taking place now for this year's participants and will open to the general public in a week or so, he said.

In 2021, Richards said there were closer to 1,950 registrants. This year was the first time Ironman Wisconsin had two days of racing, with another 1,650 registered for the half Ironman on Saturday under beautiful conditions with a high of 74 degrees at 10:30 a.m. Richards said that race had a 92% rate of completion.

Mensch said she thinks she was a lot more prepared than some of the other female pros since she's been training in Wisconsin for years.

She said she did a simulation about a month ago on a cold and drizzly day and did fine. She knew it was going to be cold and wet, so she wore extra layers and surprised herself by ending up being plenty warm on the bike portion.

Lammers said his coach, Patrick Brady, of Madison, wound up finishing 10 minutes ahead of him in 9 hours, 23 minutes and 21 seconds, for fifth place.

"He got a flat early on, on the bike, and I passed him and he was struggling on the side of the road," Lammers said. "I just said, 'Sorry, man.'"

Lammers, who's between jobs as he focused on the race, but worked at Epic for eight years, said Brady wound up catching him 15 miles into the run.

The swim is usually the toughest, scariest part for Lammers, and he said he doesn't do well if the lake is choppy and cold. The wetsuit helped with buoyancy and made the swim go faster. Swimmers were going with the waves at first, and didn't hit bad waves until a quarter of the way in, when everyone was warmed up, he said.

"Anyone that was outside (Sunday) knows exactly what it was like," Richards said. "It was a really tough day, really tough conditions. The people that finished the race should really have something to be proud of for battling through that."

Lammers did one prior Ironman, in British Columbia, in 2016, and said Sunday's was about 45 minutes faster. "I've gotten a lot better in those six years, so it was to be expected," he said.