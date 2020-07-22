Local coalition of volunteers works to meet high demand for face masks

All of the materials used to make the masks come from community donations or out of the volunteers’ pockets. Organizations such as Boomer Naturals, the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara Neighborhood Association have contributed to the effort, and Sector 67, a nonprofit collaborative space, also has joined in to help produce masks for the group.

According to Syverson, between the experienced and novice sewists, it takes an average of about 28 minutes to finish one mask, and the materials for one mask cost $2. She estimated the value of time spent making a mask and cost of materials gives each mask a value of about $16 — making their 19,000 masks a contribution of $304,000 to the community.

To make the work more fun, the leadership team has set up incentives for the volunteers such as contests to win gift cards.

“Even though the need is huge, we’re trying to keep it light and keep people motivated,” Syverson said. “We're just here to pivot and respond to the need of the moment, I think probably for the long haul.”

Though the demand can be stressful, the sense of community keeps them inspired.