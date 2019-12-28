Local businesswoman Amy Gannon, 13-year-old daughter among victims of Hawaii helicopter crash

Amy's husband, Mike, called Wentler on Friday night to break the news. It was especially shocking because "she'd been sending pictures all week long of how wonderful their vacation had been," Wentler said.

The loss was already reverberating throughout the community on Saturday evening. Edgewood College posted on Facebook a statement from Interim President Mary Ellen Gevelinger on Gannon, who served as interim dean for two years in addition to a long tenure as a faculty member.

"Amy was such an energetic and positive presence on campus for many years," she said. "Her work empowering women with an entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for excellence both in and out of the classroom are her lasting legacy."

Jocelyn had many friends at Hamilton Middle School and was active with Gymfinity in Fitchburg, Wentler said. As a gymnast, she competed at the regional level in her age group, which was "one of the many places you got to see the true Jocelyn shine," she said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On her birthdays, Jocelyn would host fundraisers for worthy causes rather than receiving gifts. "She was a loving, giving, selfless individual," Wentler said.