Local author, Movin' Shoes founder and Renaissance man Karl Harter dies at 68 after 22-year battle with rare cancer

He underwent several surgeries lasting more than 10 hours and countless chemotherapy and radiation treatments, but his passion for life never flagged. Despite his visual impairment, Harter continued playing both golf and basketball at a high level, Doyle said.

"Not many people can play golf with one eye, but he figured it out," he said. "His brain adjusted and he became a very good golfer."

Harter's efforts not just to fight cancer, but to live with cancer, were a source of inspiration for many area survivors and their families, Doyle said.

"I would be in a hot yoga class with him — not a pretty picture, if you can imagine it — and it's 105 degrees," he said. "He had 200 small tumors in his lungs, and there he was going through hot yoga. He never let cancer slow him down. By force of will and character, he kept going."

After 22 years of treating Harter's cancer, Harari was surprised by his patient and friend one last time. During a session of brain radiation in December, Harter revealed that his many talents included juggling, and he challenged Harari to see who could juggle longer using one eye. He offered to lend Harari his eye patch for the occasion.