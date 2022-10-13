Live updates: Ron Johnson, Mandela Barnes to meet in second and final U.S. Senate debate

Attacks immediate

Barnes and Johnson wasted no time attacking each other as the debate kicked off.

Barnes said Johnson has been downplaying and avoiding specifics about his record after more than a decade in the Senate. Barnes chided Johnson for inheriting wealth and business connection from his spouse's father.

Johnson responded by calling the Democrat a "performer" and an "actor," who is repeating slogans staffers and others write for him.

"Take anything Mr. Barnes says with a huge grain of salt," Johnson said.

Inflation

On the topic of inflation, Johnson blamed government spending on ever-rising inflation.

"I've voted no on this deficit spending," Johnson said, pivoting to Barnes' support for climate change initiatives and their price tag.

Barnes said he would combat inflation by passing a "middle-class tax cut" and making the child tax credit permanent. He then attacked Johnson on supporting the 2017 Republican-led tax cut.

On the topic of the tax cuts, Barnes used it to claim Johnson was using tax payer money to pay for shuttling his private plane between Washington, D.C. and the senator's vacation home in Florida.

"Middle class families are footing the bill for millionaire lifestyles and it needs to stop," Barnes said.

Johnson retorted by saying Senate ethics approved the travel back to the capital.

Minimum Wage

Johnson said Congress shouldn't set a minimum wage and used the question to attack the Biden administration on inflation and it's impact on the value of wages.

“Most people looking for jobs right now are making 12, 13 or 15 dollars an hour," Johnson said.

Barnes brought up that he's supported a $15 minimum wage since 2015.

Johnson then brought up his “humble beginnings” working in the private sector. “He doesn’t have a clue” how to create jobs, the senator said of Barnes.

Barnes responded by saying he's frustrated that Johnson has turned his back on workers.

Social security

"I want to save social security."

Johnson repeated a line he's brought up on the campaign trail in response to attacks he wants to cut social security. Johnson then pivoted to inflation again by saying it's cutting into seniors' savings.

Barnes largely ignored a question about what policy changes are included in his plan for social security and attacked Johnson's stance instead.

“He’s coming for your retirement,” Barnes said, adding that he wants people making under $400,000 not see a rise in taxes, but didn’t go into detail about his plan.

Check back with Madison.com for live updates.