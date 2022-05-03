Live on King Street returning this summer after 2-year hiatus

Live on King Street, a free summer concert series normally held each year in Downtown Madison, is returning this summer after getting canceled in both 2020 and 2021.

"We're going bigger than ever," one of the event organizers said Monday.

Instead of its normal location on King Street, the concerts this year will be held in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, a wider street that runs from the Capitol to the Monona Terrace. Majestic Madison said it made the move so this year's events can be larger.

Live on King Street has taken place since 2011, but was canceled last year due to logistics and canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's lineup includes the following shows on six Fridays in June, July and September:

June 10: The High Hawks w/ Dead Horses and Long Mama.

June 24: Live on QUEEN St: Drag & Dance Block Party hosted by Bianca Lynn Breeze, featuring Joey Jay of Ru Paul's Drag Race and other drag queens, as well as music by Kat and the Hurricane & Falling Flat.

July 15: Tank and the Bangas with Kainalu.

July 29: White Denim with Interlay.

Sept. 16: Karl Denson's Tiny Universe w/ Rare Element and Mae Simpson.

Another major event returning this summer is the Near East Side’s summer music festival, La Fete de Marquette. The festival has also been canceled for the past two summers because of COVID-19.

The event will be held July 14-17 at McPike Park. Headliners include the War and Treaty, North Mississippi All-Stars, Kenny Dope, Sonny Landreth, Freddy K, Marcia Ball with the Jimmys and Ayrad.

