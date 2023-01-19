 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Little snow, but unusual circumstances prompt Madison to plow neighborhoods

Snow plow on Park Street in Madison, State Journal generic file photo (copy)

A snowplow moves down Park Street on UW-Madison's campus during a snowstorm on Feb. 17, 2020.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Madison didn't get much snow overnight, but the city is plowing neighborhood streets anyway due to uncommon conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, 1.7 inches of snow fell overnight at Dane County Regional Airport.

Typically, the city only plows all city roads when there is at least 3 inches of snow.

But, the city noted, last night's snowfall was wet and dense, causing slushy roads today. Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing Thursday night and stay cold for at least the next 10 days.

Any slush left on the roads, therefore, could freeze and cause lumpy and rutted roads for the foreseeable future. 

"In an effort to prevent the inconveniences caused by frozen bumpy roads that could last for weeks, Streets will be working on plowing out the drive lanes of the streets," the city said.

But it's possible the city might have to pivot to retreat salt routes, in which case, the city said it might not get to all neighborhood roads.

