Lithium ion battery fire damages West Side home, authorities say

A lithium ion battery fire damaged a West Side home early Saturday morning, the Madison Fire Department reported.
At about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a Harbor Court resident was awakened by a loud popping noise in his bedroom, and looked over to see a lithium ion battery popping, sparking, and smoking, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
He ran downstairs to alert others in the house and the family attempted to put out the fire with three dry chemical fire extinguishers, but could not completely extinguish the fire and fled the house as they dialed 911 at 3:34 a.m., Schuster said.
When Engine 9 reached the house at 3:40 a.m., firefighters saw smoke coming from a second-story window. They went to the room and extinguished the fire with a water can, while Ladder 2 firefighters set up positive-pressure fans to ventilate the home, Schuster said.
The lithium ion battery was on a charger that was plugged into a wall outlet, Schuster said.
The room the battery was in suffered fire damage, and the second floor of the home suffered smoke damage, Schuster said, adding that no one was injured.
Photos: See all the fire departments that took part in the processional for Capt. Cory Barr
Cory Barr processional, Footville firefighters
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. Here are many of the trucks they brought, as the men and women paid their respects to Barr. Pictured here is the Footville Community Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, line of fire trucks
Cory Barr processional, Belleville-Exeter-Montrose Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Black Earth Joint Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 1
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 2
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 3
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 4
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 5
Cory Barr processional, Cambridge Area EMS ambulance
Cory Barr processional, Cambridge Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Cottage Grove Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Cross Plains Berry Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Deerfield Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, DeForest Area Fire & EMS
Cory Barr processional, Fitchburg Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Footville Community Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Madison Fire Department 1
Cory Barr processional, Madison Fire Department 2
Cory Barr processional, Maple Bluff Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Marshall Fire Department 1
Cory Barr processional, Marshall Fire Department 2
Cory Barr processional, McFarland Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Milwaukee Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Monona Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Mount Horeb Fire Department 1
Cory Barr processional, Mount Horeb Fire Department 2
Cory Barr processional, Oregon Fire Department
Stoughton Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Sun Prairie EMS
Cory Barr processional, Sun Prairie Fire Department ambulance
Cory Barr processional, Town of Madison Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Verona Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Waunakee Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Wonewoc Area Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Dane County Sheriff's Office
