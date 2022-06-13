Lithium ion battery fire damages West Side home, authorities say

A lithium ion battery fire damaged a West Side home early Saturday morning, the Madison Fire Department reported.

At about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a Harbor Court resident was awakened by a loud popping noise in his bedroom, and looked over to see a lithium ion battery popping, sparking, and smoking, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

He ran downstairs to alert others in the house and the family attempted to put out the fire with three dry chemical fire extinguishers, but could not completely extinguish the fire and fled the house as they dialed 911 at 3:34 a.m., Schuster said.

When Engine 9 reached the house at 3:40 a.m., firefighters saw smoke coming from a second-story window. They went to the room and extinguished the fire with a water can, while Ladder 2 firefighters set up positive-pressure fans to ventilate the home, Schuster said.

The lithium ion battery was on a charger that was plugged into a wall outlet, Schuster said.

The room the battery was in suffered fire damage, and the second floor of the home suffered smoke damage, Schuster said, adding that no one was injured.

