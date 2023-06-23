A fire at a facility on Madison's East side Tuesday was caused by improperly discarded lithium ion batteries, the Madison Fire Department said in a release.

When firefighters arrived on the scene just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, they saw smoke coming from the front end of a 30 cubic-yard trash compactor container. Employees at the facility were trying to put out the fire with a garden hose, and firefighters say one employee told them "there should only be cardboard and pallets inside” the compactor.

Fire crews positioned a fire attack line between the compactor and the rest of the refuse container to prevent the fire from spreading. After assessing the situation, firefighters determined that they would need more water than their 500-gallon tank could provide, and called for assistance. Another crew put a hose nozzle inside the compactor through an opening and a tow truck separated the compactor from the rest of the container.

After clearing the compactor's contents, firefighters say they found lithium ion batteries mixed in with trash in plastic grocery bags. Some batteries were covered with tape, some weren't.

The fire did not spread beyond the compactor, and no damage or injuries were reported.

Firefighters say the best way to dispose of lithium ion batteries is to take them to a trusted e-recycling vendor. There also are drop-off sites around Madison.

Firefighters said lithium ion batteries need to be kept separate from other types of batteries, and their contact points should be covered with clear tape. They added that packing tape works best. The taped batteries should be put into the appropriate container at a city drop-off site.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also has information on proper battery disposal.

5 most common causes of reported house fires 5 most common causes of reported house fires #5. Smoking materials #4. Intentional #3. Electrical distribution and lighting equipment #2. Heating equipment #1. Cooking