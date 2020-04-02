Listen for yourself: Gov. Tony Evers delivers radio address on COVID-19

Click or tap above to play the audio.
Or read the following is a transcript Gov. Tony Evers' radio address April 2 on Wisconsin Values during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Hi, Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers here.
As many of you know, on March 24th I issued our "Safer at Home" order.
The bottom line is that COVID-19 has been and continues to be a rapidly evolving situation, and if we’re going to prevent and manage the further spread and ensure that our healthcare workers and systems aren’t overwhelmed, then that means we have to be willing to act to keep people safe.
And that’s always going to be the bottom line for me: keeping people safe.
I recognize that a lot of folks have had questions about the order.
First, you are allowed to go outside, go for a bike ride, or take the dog for a walk, but please remember to stay six feet away from others and stay close to home.
Secondly, you do not need special permission to be out and about. We trust you. Stay home when you can, but if you need to make an essential trip like going to the doctor or buying groceries you are able to do that.
Next, we ask that you limit your interactions to the same people, not different small groups.
Unfortunately, that means no potlucks, no meeting up with friends, no play dates, and no dinner parties.
Finally, some businesses will continue to operate like hospitals, clinics, grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, banks, among many others — so no need to run to the grocery store and hoard food.
At the end of the day, folks, we are all in this together and during the most difficult times, we are called upon to remember our Wisconsin values of kindness, compassion, empathy and respect.
So, to that end, I’m going to continue to ask for your help.
Do your part to help keep our friends, our healthcare workers, and our communities safe.
Stay at home because it is safer at home. Thank you.
