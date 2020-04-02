Listen for yourself: Gov. Tony Evers delivers radio address on COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Or read the following is a transcript Gov. Tony Evers' radio address April 2 on Wisconsin Values during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Hi, Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers here.

As many of you know, on March 24th I issued our "Safer at Home" order.

The bottom line is that COVID-19 has been and continues to be a rapidly evolving situation, and if we’re going to prevent and manage the further spread and ensure that our healthcare workers and systems aren’t overwhelmed, then that means we have to be willing to act to keep people safe.

And that’s always going to be the bottom line for me: keeping people safe.

I recognize that a lot of folks have had questions about the order.

First, you are allowed to go outside, go for a bike ride, or take the dog for a walk, but please remember to stay six feet away from others and stay close to home.

Secondly, you do not need special permission to be out and about. We trust you. Stay home when you can, but if you need to make an essential trip like going to the doctor or buying groceries you are able to do that.