More than a dozen businesses in downtown Sun Prairie remain closed a week and a half after a natural gas explosion rocked the city July 10.
Several businesses that have locations downtown have found other locations from which to operate, while a few of the open businesses have limited their hours.
The explosion, caused after construction workers punctured a natural gas line, killed Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Cory Barr, critically injured firefighter Ryan Welch, destroyed five buildings and displaced about two dozen families.
Gov. Scott Walker declared a state of emergency in the city and for Dane County Friday to direct state agencies to continue providing aid to the community.
The Sun Prairie Office of the City Administrator provided a list of the downtown businesses and their statuses as of Friday.
Open businesses
Bank of Sun Prairie 228 E. Main St.
Cannery Wine Bar & Tasting Room 212 E. Main St.
Christine K Designs 215 Angell St.
Collectors Choice Coins 211 E. Main St.
Continental Mapping 121 S. Bristol St.
Designer Nails 210 E. Main St.
Eddie's 238 E. Main St.
Elite Embroidery 201 E. Main St.
Elite Wrestling 205 E. Main St.
Emery Art 233 E. Main St. (Open by Appointment)
Hen & Rooster Vintage 243 E. Main St.
Inventure Real Estate 242 E. Main St.
JJ Stitches 221 E. Main St.
Kontext Architects 242 E. Main St.
Mo'Wyz Dry Cleaners 202 E. Main St. (Limited hours - call first. Mobile pick up & delivery available.)
Mr. Rudd's Barbershop 200 E. Main St.
Nest Interior Design 223 E. Main St.
Prairie Flowers & Gifts 245 E. Main St.
Public Enemy Poke & Smoke 208 E. Main St.
Rachel Manzke Photography 215 E. Main St.
Sun City Cyclery & Skates 235 E. Main St.
Sun Prairie Clinic of Electrolysis 125 King St.
The Wire Basket 243 E. Main St.
Closed businesses
Abarrotes El Primo 105 E. Main St.
Board & Brush 104 E. Main St.
Chamber of Commerce 109 E. Main St.
Chinese Garden 120 E. Main St.
Corrections Building 101 E. Main St.
Dulin Psychotherapy Services 108 W. Main St. Destroyed
Glass Nickel Pizza 101 W. Main St. Destroyed
Guimo's Mexican Restaurant 126 N. Bristol St.
Historical Library & Museum 115 E. Main St.
Meant to Bead 110 Columbus St.
Pit Stop Pub 116 E. Main St.
Prairie Junction Yarns 227 E. Main St.
Prairie Quilt Works 229 E. Main St.
Salvatore's 121 E. Main St.
The Barr House 100 W. Main St. Destroyed
Wagner's Bar 110 E. Main St.
Businesses operating from other locations
American Family Insurance Agent 108 W. Main St. Destroyed (Operating from temporary location)
American Realtors 106 W. Main St. Destroyed (Operating from temporary location)
Moxiegritfit 108 W. Main St. Destroyed (Operating from temporary location)
Razor Sharp Screen Printing 104 W. Main St. Destroyed (Operating from temporary location)
Running Diva Mom 105 N. Bristol St. (Operating from a temporary location)
The Chocolate Caper 107 N. Bristol St. (Operating out of Oregon location)
Not yet opened
Gorilla Movers 242 E. Main St. (Not moved in yet)
Right Bauer Brewing 239 E. Main St. Planning to open in September
Vacant
Former City Hall/Baby Flexible 100 E. Main St.
Former Cannery Wine & Spirits 240 E. Main St.
Watertower Chop House 109 W. Main St. Destroyed
Unknown
Fusion Dance Academy 207 E. Main St.