Lint buildup in venting system fueled fire at Near East Side laundromat, authorities say

Lint buildup throughout the venting system fueled a fire Thursday at a Near East Side laundromat, authorities reported.
A customer of Self-Serve Laundry, 701 E. Johnson St., was preparing to remove clothes from a dryer when he found flames “dripping down” below the drum of the dryer. He was able to empty two extinguishers prior to firefighters' arrival, but it wasn't enough to stop it, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
Fire crews were sent at 11:34 a.m. and arrived at 11:37 a.m. to find smoke coming from the front door and the roof of the laundromat, Schuster said.
Firefighters used a water can extinguisher to douse some of the smoldering clothes inside the dryer, and found fire in the venting for the laundromat’s 18 dryers. They shot water down the vent pipe from the roof, and went through the vent system and extinguished smoldering debris until all fire was put out, Schuster said.
After all fire and hazards were mitigated, the property was turned back over to its owner around 1 p.m., Schuster said.
No injuries were reported.
