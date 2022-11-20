Limburger cheese gets a store of its own in Green County

NEW GLARUS — Sherri Foesch has been on the job now for about a week.

Her second day, however, took a turn she wasn’t quite expecting so soon, although it was likely inevitable.

She grew up in this Swiss village, now lives in Monroe and has been well aware of this county’s most pungent delicacy. It is mocked and maligned by many and tests the Cheesehead mettle of those with genes that are bonded by the strongest strands of Wisconsin DNA.

“It’s not terrible. It’s good,” Foesch said with a pause. “It’s the smell of it.”

On Tuesday, Foesch had her first taste of Limburger cheese.

Her assessment was balanced. After all, she does work at a cheese store where polka music pumps from the speakers and Limburger has a prominent position in the coolers that line the shop’s north wall.

Welcome to Chalet Cheese Haus, a retail store that is the creation of the Chalet Cheese Co-Op, which has been making Limburger for generations.

Founded in 1885, the co-op, on Highway N a few miles north of Monroe, is one of the oldest farmer-owned cooperatives in the country, employs 24 people, has a stable of six licensed cheesemakers and sources its milk from 11 local farms.

The Cheese Haus is in downtown New Glarus, in a space that had previously been a retail outlet for Maple Leaf Cheese. When Maple Leaf closed its store earlier this year, Chalet jumped at the opportunity to more prominently market its growing lineup of cheeses that includes brick, baby Swiss, Havarti, cheddar and Pannaro, a combination of Gouda and Parmesan.

The shop also serves up grilled cheese sandwiches (not with Limburger) and sells other locally made cheeses, such as Deppler’s Swiss and award-winning chunks of Dunbarton Blue and Red Rock cheddar from Roelli Cheese Haus east of Shullsburg. There are jars of preserves and pickles from Bushel & Peck in Beloit, candles made in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin honey and maple syrup, pretzels from East Shore Specialty Foods in Hartland, wines from Wisconsin-based wineries and Potter’s Crackers from Madison.

Pairs of landjaegers made by Zuber’s Sausage Kitchen in Monroe hang on a counter display case near the register and help punctuate the all-Wisconsin retail vibe.

“It’s all locally produced and locally owned,” said Mike Hlubek, general manager of the co-op who helped open the Cheese Haus in August. “There’s a story there to be told. And that’s what we’re trying to do, showcase this area, because there’s a lot here.”

For a village of 2,226 people, New Glarus has an impressive food and drink lineup.

This is where in 1993 Dan and Deb Carey launched New Glarus Brewing Co., birthed Spotted Cow and now have one of the most successful craft brewing companies in the country. Hoesley’s Meats offers up award-winning wieners and braunschweiger, and if you need a slice of Bavarian rye bread, a morning bun or holiday stollen, New Glarus Bakery, established in 1910, has you covered. And just west of town is Bailey’s Run Vineyard & Winery.

Minong-based beef jerky powerhouse Jack Links has a production plant here, and Sugar River Pizza has one of its locations in the village, while the New Glarus Fire Department each spring raises funds by selling kalberwurst, a veal and pork sausage. The menu at Puempel’s Olde Tavern includes a cheese tray featuring cheese from Green County, and at Toffler’s Pub & Grill there are Bavarian pretzels and deep-fried cheese curds. Kristi’s is more upscale, and its menu includes roast duck, steak and crab cakes, while the Glarner Stube offers up pork schnitzel sandwiches, cheese fondue and rosti, a dish of fried hash browns with aged Swiss cheese.

‘It’s a good cheese’

But on this day, when the snow began to fall, we came for the Limburger — and also discovered its close cousins. Le’ Bec has a similar texture but is milder and doesn’t have as strong of an odor as Limburger. Liederkranz has a yellower color, a stronger smell than the Le’ Bec but not as pungent as the Limburger, and is the mildest-tasting cheese of the foil-wrapped trio of surface-ripened cheeses.

“A lot of time (our customers) aren’t aware that it’s such a good-flavored cheese. Until they try it, they don’t know it,” Hlubek said of Limburger. “They’re really surprised a lot of the time. The only problem is trying to get the cheese past their nose. It’s a good cheese, it just has a little bit of an impression that it’s too stinky, but it’s not. It’s a good cheese.”

Wisconsin produces more than 3.4 billion pounds of cheese each year, which accounts for 25% of the cheese production in the U.S. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Wisconsin makes 48% of the Parmesan produced in the country, 50% of the Romano, 53% of the provolone and 63% of the feta. Wisconsin is the only place that produces brick and Limburger, but unlike brick, which is produced at multiple plants around the state, Chalet Cheese Co-op is the only place in the country that makes Limburger.

The cheese, which is also made at several plants in Germany, is typically produced once a week in 1,500-pound batches at Chalet Cheese Co-op and sold throughout Wisconsin in 6-ounce bricks. Some is also shipped in bulk to Linwood, Michigan, where Williams Cheese Co. produces a Limburger spread that includes white cheddar and Swiss cheese and is sold in 8-ounce tubs. The spread has little smell, is creamy and tastes only slightly of Limburger.

One of the more popular spots to go all in with Limburger is Baumgartner’s Cheese Store & Tavern in downtown Monroe. The business has been selling cheese since 1931 and is one of the few places in the state where Limburger is on the menu. Only it’s not grilled. Instead, it’s served on rye bread and can be topped onions and mustard for $4.

Back at the Cheese Haus in New Glarus, our photographer, Amber Arnold, was a good sport, but she simply smiled and shook her head after sampling a quarter-inch-thick, postage stamp-size piece.

“Not for me,” said Arnold, who had a more favorable reaction when it was topped with a splotch of raspberry jam.

Personally, I’m a big fan of Limburger. I don’t buy it often and when I do, it’s relegated by my wife, who has an over-sensitive sniffer, to the refrigerator in the garage. Although her 94-year-old mother, a Sheboygan native with Dutch and Welsh lineage, gobbles up the stuff.

Jay Menzel, 58, of Cary, Illinois, stopped into the Cheese Haus Tuesday to pick up wedges of Swiss, baby Swiss and colored brick cheese. He sampled Limburger for the first time without hesitation.

“I’m a foodie, so I’m more interested in exploration,” said Menzel, who works in real estate. “It’s a good creamy cheese when you get past the smell of it.”