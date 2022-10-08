Lilada Gee, artist whose treatment by MMOCA sparked outrage, awarded Forward Art Prize

The Women Artists Forward Fund has awarded Lilada Gee the 2022 Forward Art Prize, a high-profile accolade for the celebrated Black artist whose treatment by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art has sparked controversy in recent months.

Gee received the $10,000 unrestricted prize along with artist Katherine Steichen Rosing.

The prize, first handed out in 2019, aims to honor women-identifying visual artists in Dane County who show "exceptional creativity in their work and compelling prospects for the future," the Women Artists Forward Fund said in a statement.

Gee's art centers around "bold graphic paintings" that highlight the experiences of Black women and girls, the fund said.

"Lilada is a valued voice and artist in Dane County who is deeply invested in highlighting the experiences and stories of Black girls and women through a multidisciplinary approach using public art, installation and painting," said Adriana Barrios, a judge for the prizes.

Steichen Rosing is a fiber artist known for "immersive installations of translucent hanging fabrics," the Women Artists Forward Fund said.

In July, a woman and her two children defaced Gee's art at MMOCA and took it from the museum.

The museum's director, Christina Brungardt, then called Gee and asked if the group could take Gee's art.

That incident followed one in March in which Gee and another Black woman were accosted by a white staffer at the Overture Center for using an entrance not usually open to the public.

Gee left her work in the the 2022 Wisconsin Triennial exhibit hosted by MMOCA unfinished as a statement. The woman who took Gee's work from the museum said she thought it was a participatory art piece. Brungardt said she made the call to Gee in an effort to defuse a tense situation while securing her artwork.

Ten artists pulled out of the exhibit in response to Gee's treatment. The artist also called for Brungardt to be fired. The museum's board has supported Brungardt.

Finalists for the Forward Art Prize included Sara Meredith, Jennifer Bastian, J Myszka Lewis, Angela Johnson and Sarah Stellino. Those five artists will each receive a $1,000 unrestricted award through Dane Arts.

The work of the winners and finalists will be on display at Giant Jones Brewing Co. through Dec. 1.