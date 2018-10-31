A town of Middleton home struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon is a total loss because of the fire started by the strike, officials said.
Nobody was hurt in the blaze that caused damage in excess of $440,000, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
The fire was at a home in the 4500 block of Ellington Way, and was reported at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Homeowner Bret Bennally Thompson told WKOW27 his wife and a daughter were home at the time and were able to get out safely.
Fire departments from Middleton, Waunakee and Cross Plains responded to the fire.
The lightning strike at the home was one of four reported to 911 as a line of thunderstorms moved through Dane County.
The other strikes were reported at Duluth Trading Company in Belleville, a home in Middleton and a home in Madison. No fires were reported due to those lightning strikes.