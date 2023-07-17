When he was a boy, John Peter Fedele, known as J.P., would take wood from used A&P fruit crates, nail it to wheels and, with the help of his mother’s clothesline for steering, careen with his neighborhood friends down a hill headed south on Fish Hatchery Road before ending up in a roadside ditch.

Fedele, 72, a retired plumber who has spent more than 40 years involved in youth Soap Box Derby races — building and repairing cars, coordinating competitions and constructing ramps — will be inducted into the Soap Box Derby Hall of Fame on Saturday in Akron, Ohio, where the annual world championship race takes place.

A lifetime Madison resident who still lives in the house he grew up in and his father built on the corner of Fish Hatchery Road and Spruce Street, Fedele was either director or assistant director for Madison Soap Box Derby races from 1981 to 2016.

“I think it’s quite an honor because they only induct three people every year,” said Fedele, who has also volunteered at Soap Box Derby races in Racine and at the world championship competition in Akron. “I’ve been at it for 42 years ... I enjoy it.”

Soap Box Derby racing, which got its start in Ohio in the 1930s, is a competition in which youngsters race skinny, engineless cars down hills.

Fedele helped bring the event back to Madison in 1981 after a 1973 cheating scandal in Akron — where a participant allegedly used a magnet in a car to gain an advantage, he said — led many Soap Box Derby races to call it quits, including around Madison.

The Madison race, which hasn’t taken place the past few years, has since 1981 used routes Downtown, on Rosa Road on the West Side, and on Hammersley Road on the Southwest Side, Fedele said.

The four- or five-year stint Downtown in the early 1980s — on West Washington Avenue from Henry Street down past Broom Street — was part of an initiative of former Mayor Paul Soglin to revitalize and bring activities to the Downtown area after businesses moved out to malls in the late 1970s, Fedele said.

For Fedele, a longtime plumber at Madison’s Triggs Plumbing and 1969 graduate of the former Madison Central High School, the races were a chance to use his building and mechanical skills.

“I kind of like the technical end. Setting up the ramps and setting up the track. That’s what I like doing best,” he said. “But I did, you know, whatever needed to be done.”

When Madison youngsters decided to adopt a new tradition of throwing peanut shells and other items into their cars after racing, he would clean them out on Sundays. He even had to pull out his plumbing skills at the race offices. “I was a derby plumber,” he said.

But the races were also social events. Race participants and directors would share meals and hang out together after the races, with picnics in Garner Park after racing on the Rosa Road course.

“We worked hard and we played hard,” Fedele said.

Fedele fondly recalls a year when, while staying in the University of Akron dorms for a race there, he hatched a plan with other race directors — one from Australia — to see who had the best cars.

“That’s where everybody stayed. It was fun. Everybody was together,” Fedele said of the dorms. “We all were shooting our mouths off that we all had the fastest cars. So we decided we had to have this challenge race.”

That decision led Fedele, the Madison racers and their cars in 1986 and 1988 to the Australian state of Queensland on the eastern side of the country for a race in the coastal suburb Coolangatta, Fedele said. There, Fedele’s team won a large trophy made of Australian cedar after participating in the Australia’s Cup for Kids.

The races in Australia were held on a street that divided the states of Queensland and New South Wales. “And there was an hour difference,” Fedele said. “So if you were hungry you (would) walk across the street and it was lunchtime.”

Fedele is one of three people set to be inducted into the hall of fame this year, bringing the total number of inductees to 86 over the past 26 years, according to a statement from the nonprofit International Soap Box Derby. The first was Myron Scott, who founded the Soap Box Derby program in 1934.

“The Soap Box Derby Hall of Fame was established in 1997, to recognize the significant contributions and efforts of individuals who have made it possible for the Soap Box Derby program to have an impact on the lives of young people throughout the United States and other parts of the world,” said Bret Treier, board chairman of International Soap Box Derby, in the statement.

“I just know that my sister and I are very proud of him,” said Maria Fedele, J.P.’s sister. “He’s been involved in soap box forever. I think he just really enjoys it.”

Close Jennifer Norton, 10, coasts down the parking lot hill at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 4018 Mineral Point Road, where cars were inspected Saturday to make sure they were ready for the derby Downtown this weekend. Aaron Graf, right, competes against Katie Baldwin during one of many runs at the Soap Box Derby on Rosa Road Saturda, June 24th, 2000. Bruce England, right, operates a scale as Jennifer Norton gets into her car on a contraption designed to measure the weight distribution of the car, which is supposed to be even. The combined car and driver can weigh a maximum of 200 pounds for the stock car class. Behind Jennifer is her father, Ken Norton, Madison. Competition in the superstock division of the Soap Box Derby in 2000 on Rosa Road. Right is Jake Smith. Jele Magdalina, left, 9, sits in his Soap Box Derby car listening to John Galloway his Big Brother from the Big Brothers Big Sisters program Saturday, June 26, 2004 in Madison, Wis. on Rosa Road. Eleanore Shon, 9, of Madison, is ready to roll as her father, Yeongdae, left, sets her race car on the starting ramp at the Madison West Kiwanis Club's 11th annual Soap Box Derby. Eleanore won the stock division, qualifying her to compete in the All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio, on July 22, 2006. Cassie Kendall, Baxter, Minn. heads for the finish during the Kiwanis Club of Madison's 11th annual Soap Box Derby Saturday, June 24, 2006, on Rosa Road in Madison. Luke Costello, 12, of Oshkosh, takes a practice spin down Rosa Road in his Soap Box Derby car Saturday, June 26, 2004. Nearly 40 children competed in the annual derby for savings bonds, gift certificates and the chance to move on to a national Soap Box Derby championship in Akron, Ohio. Image from a Soap Box Derby that took place on Sunday, July 21, 1991. SOAP BOX DERBY Sunday, July 21, 1991 Image from a Soap Box Derby that took place on July 26, 1988. Image from a Soap Box Derby that took place on July 26, 1987 Cruising in her `Pink Cadillac,' Marisa Potter, 12, of Waunakee, is edged out Saturday July 18th, 1992 by Dan Krausman, 16, of Madison, who is driving car 18. Zak Werner, 10, Luxemburg, listens to some last minute advice before he runs his final race in the All-American Soap Box Derby Saturday July 21st, 1990 on West Washington Avenue. Zak, competing in the kit car division for 9- to 12-year olds, lost to Curt Garceau, Oshkosh, in a series of races by a fraction of a second overall. Soap Box Derby stock division winner Tyler Halloran of McFarland poses with his trophy and his family, mother Darcy, dad Edward and sister Amanda. In back is Derby Director Denis Vogel. About 40 youngsters built cars and competed in the Derby on West Washington Avenue on Saturday July 20th, 1996. Tyler and superstock division winner Chelsea Miller will advance to a national contest in Akron in Ohio. Supporters this year are Madison Kiwanis-West, AnchorBank and Kayser Ford. Two drivers get ready to race Saturday June 23, 2012 at the 75th Madison Soap Box Derby, while family members, race organizers and spectators look on. Each participant completed a minimum of four two-driver races throughout the day to winnow the field of 36 to three division winners, who will next compete at a world championship next month in Akron, Ohio. Kevin Koch helps his daughter, Kelsey, 16, prepare to race another driver Saturday June 23rd, 2012 during a heat at the day-long Madison Soap Box Derby. Kelsey was racing for the first time this year in the master’s division, which is for the most advanced drivers. Natalie Ganshert, 13, of Oregon, crouches low at the starting line Saturday June 23rd, 2012 at the 75th annual Madison Soap Box Derby in Fitchburg as her father, Paul Ganshert, helps her get ready to race. Charley Krieger, 12, Madison, drives a few screws into his soap box derby car. Inside the car, the pedal to the right is the brake; the vertical stem is the steering mechanism, and the barbell weight is for extra weight up front. Ten-year-old twins Dena and Craig Hineline and their dad, Steve, take a break from working on Craig's soapbox derby racer. Andrew Carlson, 14, drives his Super Stock car in Soap Box Derby competitions. In Super Stock the driver is seated but hunched forward. Jennifer Norton,14, drives a Masters Scottie Special in the Masters division of Soap Box Derby Competitions. Andrew Carlson and Jennifer Norton, both 14, drive in Soap Box Derby races. Carlson is from Black Earth. Norton is from Madison. Soap Box Derby Days Some photos from our archive of what's been called “The Greatest Amateur Racing Event in the World,” The Madison Soap Box Derby. The day-long 76th annual running of the event happens tomorrow June 22nd, at 2625 Research Park Drive near Tri-North Builders in Fitchburg! Jennifer Norton, 10, coasts down the parking lot hill at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 4018 Mineral Point Road, where cars were inspected Saturday to make sure they were ready for the derby Downtown this weekend. Aaron Graf, right, competes against Katie Baldwin during one of many runs at the Soap Box Derby on Rosa Road Saturda, June 24th, 2000. Bruce England, right, operates a scale as Jennifer Norton gets into her car on a contraption designed to measure the weight distribution of the car, which is supposed to be even. The combined car and driver can weigh a maximum of 200 pounds for the stock car class. Behind Jennifer is her father, Ken Norton, Madison. Competition in the superstock division of the Soap Box Derby in 2000 on Rosa Road. Right is Jake Smith. Jele Magdalina, left, 9, sits in his Soap Box Derby car listening to John Galloway his Big Brother from the Big Brothers Big Sisters program Saturday, June 26, 2004 in Madison, Wis. on Rosa Road. Eleanore Shon, 9, of Madison, is ready to roll as her father, Yeongdae, left, sets her race car on the starting ramp at the Madison West Kiwanis Club's 11th annual Soap Box Derby. Eleanore won the stock division, qualifying her to compete in the All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio, on July 22, 2006. Cassie Kendall, Baxter, Minn. heads for the finish during the Kiwanis Club of Madison's 11th annual Soap Box Derby Saturday, June 24, 2006, on Rosa Road in Madison. Luke Costello, 12, of Oshkosh, takes a practice spin down Rosa Road in his Soap Box Derby car Saturday, June 26, 2004. Nearly 40 children competed in the annual derby for savings bonds, gift certificates and the chance to move on to a national Soap Box Derby championship in Akron, Ohio. Image from a Soap Box Derby that took place on Sunday, July 21, 1991. SOAP BOX DERBY Sunday, July 21, 1991 Image from a Soap Box Derby that took place on July 26, 1988. Image from a Soap Box Derby that took place on July 26, 1987 Cruising in her `Pink Cadillac,' Marisa Potter, 12, of Waunakee, is edged out Saturday July 18th, 1992 by Dan Krausman, 16, of Madison, who is driving car 18. Zak Werner, 10, Luxemburg, listens to some last minute advice before he runs his final race in the All-American Soap Box Derby Saturday July 21st, 1990 on West Washington Avenue. Zak, competing in the kit car division for 9- to 12-year olds, lost to Curt Garceau, Oshkosh, in a series of races by a fraction of a second overall. Soap Box Derby stock division winner Tyler Halloran of McFarland poses with his trophy and his family, mother Darcy, dad Edward and sister Amanda. In back is Derby Director Denis Vogel. About 40 youngsters built cars and competed in the Derby on West Washington Avenue on Saturday July 20th, 1996. Tyler and superstock division winner Chelsea Miller will advance to a national contest in Akron in Ohio. Supporters this year are Madison Kiwanis-West, AnchorBank and Kayser Ford. Two drivers get ready to race Saturday June 23, 2012 at the 75th Madison Soap Box Derby, while family members, race organizers and spectators look on. Each participant completed a minimum of four two-driver races throughout the day to winnow the field of 36 to three division winners, who will next compete at a world championship next month in Akron, Ohio. Kevin Koch helps his daughter, Kelsey, 16, prepare to race another driver Saturday June 23rd, 2012 during a heat at the day-long Madison Soap Box Derby. Kelsey was racing for the first time this year in the master’s division, which is for the most advanced drivers. Natalie Ganshert, 13, of Oregon, crouches low at the starting line Saturday June 23rd, 2012 at the 75th annual Madison Soap Box Derby in Fitchburg as her father, Paul Ganshert, helps her get ready to race. Charley Krieger, 12, Madison, drives a few screws into his soap box derby car. Inside the car, the pedal to the right is the brake; the vertical stem is the steering mechanism, and the barbell weight is for extra weight up front. Ten-year-old twins Dena and Craig Hineline and their dad, Steve, take a break from working on Craig's soapbox derby racer. Andrew Carlson, 14, drives his Super Stock car in Soap Box Derby competitions. In Super Stock the driver is seated but hunched forward. Jennifer Norton,14, drives a Masters Scottie Special in the Masters division of Soap Box Derby Competitions. Andrew Carlson and Jennifer Norton, both 14, drive in Soap Box Derby races. Carlson is from Black Earth. Norton is from Madison.