Life in the 353? Madison region getting new area code

The Madison area is getting a second area code.

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced this week that it created a new area code -- 353 -- that will be in effect for new numbers in southwest and south central Wisconsin by late 2023.

You don't have to throw away your "608" t-shirt -- that area code will still exist.

But "assignable prefixes," which are the three numbers after the area code, are expected to be used up for the 608 area code by 2024. So the Public Service Commission approved the 353 area code to make more phone numbers available in this growing region.

Anyone with an existing 608 number will keep that number, and nothing will change. Unless you make a new friend, in which case you'll have to get used to dialing 353 to reach them.

Wisconsin currently has six area codes: 262, 414, 608, 715, 534 and 920.