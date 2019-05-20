Try 3 months for $3
World Naked Bike Ride 2010

Naked bike riders get ready to roll in Madison in the first edition of the World Naked Bike Ride to to take place in Madison in 2010. The 10th annual ride in the capital city will be on June 15.

 CNI ARCHIVE PHOTO

What better way to tool around Wisconsin's capital than being naked on a bicycle.

That will be the scene June 15 when the 10th annual World Naked Bike Ride is staged in Madison, one of dozens of cities around the globe holding rides to highlight freedom from oil dependency and the celebration of body positivity.

As usual, the route won't be disclosed until the day before the ride, but organizers said it would be on streets where people were likely to be out and about.

A designated viewing location will be set up for both the public and the press.

In 2018, 144 riders took off their clothes and took to the streets, with about 87% of the participants fully nude. The male to female ratio was about 80/20.

Bicyclists are not required to ride naked, and other types of non-motorized transportation, such as skateboards, are welcome.

