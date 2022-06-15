 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Learn how to share ideas, submit opinions at State Journal forum

Do you have a good story to share with the community?

Have you ever wanted to give your opinion on an issue, but weren't sure how to do that?

The Wisconsin State Journal is hosting a forum to answer questions you have about your hometown newspaper and let you know how you can get more involved.

Forum speakers

Kelly Lecker, Phil Hands, Phil Brinkman and Scott Milfred

You can meet the editors and cartoonist Phil Hands, who will walk you through submitting a letter to the editor, suggesting a story idea or an event to cover and providing feedback to reporters and editors. We'd also like to hear what you think we should be covering in the community.

The State Journal is partnering with the Madison Public Library to host the free event at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29 at the Goodman South Library, 2222 S. Park St.

Watch now: Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about gun rights in America

Our goal is to hear what the community has to say about the newspaper and enable people to join the conversation.

"Our mission aligns with the library's — to share information and start conversations," said Executive Editor Kelly Lecker. "The State Journal newsroom is committed to covering the entire Madison area, and we're excited to hear residents' ideas."

