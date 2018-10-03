Leah Vukmir, Tammy Baldwin trade barbs in Wisconsin U.S. Senate race

Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN LAFAYETTE... NORTHWESTERN GREEN...IOWA...SOUTHEASTERN SAUK AND WESTERN DANE COUNTIES... AT 928 PM CDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 7 MILES NORTHEAST OF SPRING GREEN TO 7 MILES WEST OF PLATTEVILLE. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 55 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WESTERN MADISON, MIDDLETON, WAUNAKEE, VERONA, MOUNT HOREB, DODGEVILLE, SAUK CITY, MINERAL POINT, DEFOREST, CROSS PLAINS, MAZOMANIE, SPRING GREEN, SHOREWOOD HILLS, BLACK EARTH, BELMONT, BLANCHARDVILLE, BARNEVELD, DANE, BLUE MOUNDS AND ARENA. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.