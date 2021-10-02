Latino group leader supports Forward Madison, local businesses, community needs

The first year was just amazing because at those pre-parties and after-parties, we’d do 50-50 raffles. Usually we come out with merch or something like that and all of our proceeds would go to a certain place in the local area. Last year, because of the pandemic, we came out with a scarf and we donated all of our proceeds to The River Food Pantry because they were low on food. We always had some kind of community service implication with whatever we did.

What is your best memory so far being a part of the group?

My favorite memories are creating some kind of merchandise and seeing where it goes. We’ve had stuff go outside the U.S., to Canada, Germany. We’re doing something that other people are taking notice of us from outside. We released a jersey for Hispanic Heritage Month last year, and I think we had about 38 out of the 50 states order one — and we had four, five places outside the U.S. order one.

The first year a first division German team came out here to play us. At that time we had a partnership with Minnesota United, the (Major League Soccer) team, and they helped us out with where (the German soccer team) Hertha went to go play them, and on their way back to Chicago they took a bus, stopped here and they played us.