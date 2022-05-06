Latino Art Fair returns to Overture Center on Saturday

Chele Ramos taught herself to paint just five years ago, and already her work is in demand.

She’ll be showing her portraits – done in watercolor, oil paints and even with diluted coffee -- this weekend at a local business on Monroe Street as part of Friday's MMOCA Spring Gallery Night.

She’s also creating art for a Forward Madison poster this soccer season, and this fall will have shows at Mother Fool’s coffee shop and Yahara Bay Distillery.

And on Saturday, Ramos will be one of more than a dozen artists exhibiting at the Latino Art Fair, or “amArte,” a lively, two-hour event at the Overture Center.

This will be the eighth annual, free-admission “amArte,” featuring artworks for sale, art activities, face painting for kids, and music by a youth mariachi group from Milwaukee, the Latino Arts Strings Program. Later in the evening, the Latin Grammy-nominated band Mariachi Herencia de Mexico performs a ticketed show in Capitol Theater.

The Latino Art Fair has always been designed “to celebrate that there’s a lot of art and a lot of talent in town,” said Oscar Mireles of LOUD, or Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development, which is partnering with the Latino Chamber of Commerce to present this year’s art fair.

For LOUD, “this is just the beginning,” Mireles said. “We’re excited to connect with other groups and other people, and share our culture.”

Issis Macias calls the chance to exhibit at the Latino Art Fair “an honor.”

“I’m so excited to be invited to showcase my work with the other talented Latino artists who will be there,” said Macias, who will be showing her colorful abstract paintings and some collaborative work. “And I’m excited for the chance to connect with the Latino community.”

Born and raised in Los Angeles by her Mexican-born parents, Macias first pursued a career in water resources management. But when she moved to Madison in 2016 with her partner, she dove further into painting, and now does art – and parenting – full-time.

Along with the Latino Art Fair, Macias has exhibited at Art Fair on the Square and MMOCA Gallery Night. Earlier this spring, she was in L.A. and collaborated with artist Eric Escobar, who added his figurative pen-and-ink drawings to her abstract paintings. Twenty-eight of their 35 joint artworks quickly sold at an L.A. pop-up, and Macias sold three more at last Sunday’s Marquette-Atwood Neighborhood Art Walk in Madison. She’ll be bringing at least one more to the Latino Art Fair.

The project with Escobar “actually sparked an interest in me, to take my abstract work and collaborate with other artists and build on each other’s strengths,” she said.

While water is a frequent theme in Macias’ works, artist Rolando Cruz uses his photographs to make bold statements about life in the U.S. He often uses male nudes in his work.

“I’m not afraid of expressing myself through my artwork and everything I symbolize,” said Cruz, a longtime Madison artist and ultra-marathoner who moved to Wisconsin from Mexico in 1994. “I think the beauty of art is that it provokes difficult conversations.”

He is bringing a new work titled “Democracy” to the Latino Art Fair, although it might be deemed “controversial” enough that he might not be able to display it, he said.

Still, “I think the Latino Art Fair is very important” and gives the community a chance “to see just how rich our cultures are,” said Cruz, who has exhibited at the show for many years. “It gives a platform to a lot of people out there who have to push themselves. I am not afraid to put myself out there.”

Ramos is another artist stretching what she can do. In her watercolor portrait series “Artists and Artisans,” which is on display at Lauer Realty Group, 2526 Monroe St., the watercolor painter depicts well-known Madison creatives at work on their art. She has experimented with self-portraiture, and recently began painting still lifes using coffee diluted at various levels to create different shades of brown.

Whenever her large family gets together, they celebrates her grandfather’s Mexican heritage by making his fried taco recipes, said Ramos, a Madison native. Saturday will mark her first Latino Art Fair, and she will be bringing many examples of her varied portrait work.

“I’ve always been fascinated with faces,” she said, “and with people.”

