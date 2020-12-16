Latest 'Christmas' tree kerfuffle tests rules on free expression at Capitol

A pair of Republican lawmakers’ decision to put up a Christmas tree is reviving the debate over what forms of free speech are allowed in the Capitol and how far leaders of either political party can go to limit them.

Republican Reps. Paul Tittl and Shae Sortwell have twice put up an artificial tree in the Capitol rotunda where in non-pandemic years a towering, live Christmas or holiday tree — depending on your politics and religion — has for decades been installed at around this time of year.

And overnight Tuesday was the second time it's been removed by Capitol Police, with Gov. Tony Evers' Department of Administration contending simultaneously that the tree can't remain because it doesn't have a permit, and that the department is not the permitting agency for that section of the Capitol.

Meanwhile, the live tree that usually appears in the rotunda has never had a permit from the board that is charged with overseeing displays in the rotunda, known as the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board, or SCERB. And SCERB, led by GOP Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, in fact has no formal application or criteria for approving displays and no plans to meet again this year, Loudenbeck said.