Late Winter Market at Garver Feed Mill attracts more patrons than parking at site

Mr. Dye’s Pies, a Milwaukee-based small business, has been with the market since April. Owner Johnathan Dye said he was motivated to join the Dane County Farmers’ Market because of its positive reputation.

“It definitely lived up to the hype,” he said, as he offered tastes of homemade brandy cherry pie and green and yellow “Packers” key lime pie to market visitors.

The decision to move the winter market wasn’t a new conversation — it was one the Dane County Farmers’ Market had been having for the last five years — but there wasn’t an appropriate location until the completion of the feed mill’s renovation, Elliot said.

The agricultural roots of the Garver Feed Mill, which was a sugar beet factory at one point in its history, was also a drawing point for market organizers.

“For farming families in Wisconsin 40 and 50 years ago, the feed mill really was the center of their social interactions,” Elliot said. “We love that nod to the agricultural heritage of Wisconsin.”

But the new location doesn’t come without pitfalls. Parking was an issue on the market’s opening day, with close to 4,000 visitors and 132 parking spots in the feed mill’s lot.