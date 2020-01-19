Late Winter Market at Garver Feed Mill attracts more patrons than parking at site

As Madison dug itself out from under the heaviest snowfall of the new decade, the Garver Feed Mill hummed with activity Saturday morning.
Wisconsin vendors, from the Driftless Region to Milwaukee, didn’t let the snow — 4.7 inches Friday topped by another 1.1 inches Saturday — dissuade them from bringing their wares to Madison for the Dane County Late Winter Market.
The market, which was held in the Madison Senior Center for more than 15 years, moved at the beginning of the year to the Garver Feed Mill’s newly renovated space, which includes Ian’s Pizza and a full-service coffee shop, behind Olbrich Botanical Gardens on the city’s East Side.
On the market’s opening day, organizers were able to fit 45 vendors in the space – nearly double the amount the senior center could accommodate.
“We had outgrown the space that was [at the senior center],” said market manager Sarah Elliot.
For the Late Winter Market to be successful, Elliot said, it needed to move to a larger space. She defines the market’s success as its ability to maintain its identity as an independent organization that focuses on helping small family farms and local producers remain economically viable.
“It’s great that people are coming to meet directly with the farmers and buy directly from them, which makes it more viable for farmers to stay in business,” said Ximena Puig of Driftless Organics, an organization of community-supported agriculture producers based in southwest Wisconsin. Puig’s farm has sold its products at the Dane County Farmers’ Market for roughly 20 years, she said.
Mr. Dye’s Pies, a Milwaukee-based small business, has been with the market since April. Owner Johnathan Dye said he was motivated to join the Dane County Farmers’ Market because of its positive reputation.
“It definitely lived up to the hype,” he said, as he offered tastes of homemade brandy cherry pie and green and yellow “Packers” key lime pie to market visitors.
The decision to move the winter market wasn’t a new conversation — it was one the Dane County Farmers’ Market had been having for the last five years — but there wasn’t an appropriate location until the completion of the feed mill’s renovation, Elliot said.
The agricultural roots of the Garver Feed Mill, which was a sugar beet factory at one point in its history, was also a drawing point for market organizers.
“For farming families in Wisconsin 40 and 50 years ago, the feed mill really was the center of their social interactions,” Elliot said. “We love that nod to the agricultural heritage of Wisconsin.”
But the new location doesn’t come without pitfalls. Parking was an issue on the market’s opening day, with close to 4,000 visitors and 132 parking spots in the feed mill’s lot.
“When we were at the senior center, we would typically welcome 500 guests,” Elliot said. “We were blown away and incredibly thankful for the support of the community but it did lead to some pretty crazy traffic and parking situations.”
There’s only one way in and out of the Garver lot, which caused traffic to bottle-neck when visitors who weren’t able to find parking attempted to exit the lot. To avoid future parking-lot traffic jams, the market hired attendants to let drivers know if the lot is full before they enter from South Fair Oaks Avenue.
Community entities, such as St. Bernard Catholic Church and Madison Kipp, have since worked out parking arrangements with the Dane County Farmers’ Market to allow access to parking options for market-goers. The Dane County Farmers’ Market has used social media channels and its website to share an alternative parking map.
Elliot also encouraged market attendees to explore alternate modes of travel, such as biking, walking or using public transportation, if possible, to get to the Garver Feed Mill.
One of the selling points of the Garver Feed Mill was it’s location, she said. The mill’s proximity to the Olbrich Botanical Gardens and other surrounding businesses offers visitors the opportunity to make a full day out of going to the market.
“Winters can be a little hard and there’s a little less going on,” Elliot said, “so it’s fun to think about Saturday morning as being this respite from that all.”