The last of the slow, no-wake orders issued in late summer after historic rains filled the Yahara lakes to the brim has been lifted.
Lake Kegonsa was the last lake to get the order lifted, and that happened at noon today (Tuesday).
The order was lifted last week on Lake Monona, and earlier this fall on lakes Mendota and Waubesa.
While boaters will now be able to travel at speed on the four Yahara lakes, there still is a permanent slow, no-wake order for all lakes from the shoreline to 200 feet out.
Navigational and hazard buoys have been removed from the lakes for the season, so boaters should be careful when using the waterways.