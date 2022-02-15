Last group of Afghan refugees leave Wisconsin's Fort McCoy, officials say

The last group of Afghan evacuees who were staying at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin left the military base Tuesday morning, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced.

Since late August, thousands of Afghans had been living on the base after escaping Afghanistan as their country fell to the Taliban. By mid-September, the encampment totaled roughly 13,000 refugees.

Now all of them have departed to get resettled in permanent homes across the country, the department said.

"With the help of our partners across government and non-profit organizations, the 12,600 Afghan evacuees who were temporarily housed at Fort McCoy have now joined their new communities," Robert J. Fenton, Jr., senior response official for Operation Allies Welcome, said in a statement.

Operation Allies Welcome is the name of the federal government's effort to temporarily house and then resettle the more than 74,400 Afghan evacuees who came to the U.S. from Afghanistan, the department said.

Roughly 1,200 Afghan evacuees remain at a Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, a military base in New Jersey. That is the only base still hosting Afghans, the department said.

Fort McCoy, the base that hosted the largest population of Afghans, was the seventh base to finish the resettlement procees, Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of U.S. Northern Command, said in a statement. There were eight total bases.

In late October as cold weather started to set in, a few thousand Afghans at Fort McCoy still had not received winter coats.

Many were frustrated with the uncertain timeline for when they would get to leave the base. Initially some evacuees were told they would get to leave in weeks, but their stay dragged on into months.

As of Jan. 26, roughly 2,500 Afghan evacuees remained at Fort McCoy. About 58% were male, 42% female and 47% were under the age of 18, Fort McCoy spokesperson Lt. Michael Miller said.

Now more than five months after their arrival in Wisconsin, those remaining Afghans will get to start their new lives.

"I am incredibly proud of the important work our service members along with their interagency partners at Task Force McCoy have done over the last five months," VanHerck said.

