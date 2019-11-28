Updated Kids Fund Logo
BRANDON RAYGO | The Capital Times | braygo@madison.com

One-third of the annual grants made by The Capital Times’ Kids Fund goes to nonprofits that work with children who have disabilities.

Recipients include the Children’s Dyslexia Center, the Epilepsy Foundation, the Autism Society and United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Dane County.

This year, the Kids Fund’s Developmental Disabilities Committee made grants totaling $45,000 to 18 organizations — all made possible by the generous contributions of Cap Times readers.

You can help make sure grants continue in 2020 by contributing to the Kids Fund’s annual campaign which is currently underway. No contribution is too small. Every dollar helps.

You can donate by sending a check to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison 53708 or by going to thekidsfund.org, clicking on the “donate” button and contributing with your credit card.

Following is a list of the recent contributors:

Mrs. William Sundquist, Madison: $25

Douglas Kelly & Sandra Ihle, Madison: $100

Andrew Ballweg, Prairie Du Sac: $50

Christine Puchalsky, Fitchburg: $50

The Mixtacki family, Verona: $100

Honner (Helen M.) Cooper & the Robert A. Cooper family, Middleton: $150

Bernie Tennis, Madison: $250

Pete & Phyllis Sprecher, Madison: $25

Jacob Stockinger, Madison: $25

Nick & Judy Topitzes, Madison: $250

Ruth Acker, Middleton: $50

Geri West, Madison: $200

Richard & Nancy Schultz, Madison: $50

Roderic & Diana Lakes, Madison: $100

Gordon Derzon, Madison: $400

Tom & Nancy Stoebig, Madison: $50

Marion Gjertson, Stoughton: $20

Jeanine Desautels, Madison: $50

Fred Ciebell, Middleton: $20

Mary & Doug Poole, Verona: $25

Sandra & Chris Queram, Stoughton: $200

The D'Amato family, McFarland: $25

Helen Vickerman, Sun Prairie: $10

Dennis & Barbara Best, Madison: $50

Leonard & Nancy Acker in honor of granddaughter Alyssa Acker, Cross Plains: $25

Russell Henderson, Madison: $30

Sharon & Warren Gaskill, Black Earth: $50

Wilma Furseth, Stoughton: $25

Susan Harvey, Madison: $30

Betty Schuchardt, Madison: $30

Alvin B. Schubert, Madison: $35

Joyce W. Crim, Madison: $25

Marvin & Pat Meissen, Madison: $50

William & Janice Gavinski, Madison: $100

The Behr family, Madison: $30

Rob & Michele York, Stoughton: $5

Mr. & Mrs. Phillip Willems, Waunakee: $100

Ron & Judie Acker, Waunakee: $50

Patricia Giesfeldt, Cottage Grove: $50

Andrea Hotchkiss, DeForest: $50

Scot & Jeanne Moss, Madison: $100

Pat & Jeff Roggensack, Madison: $100

Charles Taylor, Madison: $100

Jim & Jessica Doyle, Verona: $200

Jay Huemmer, Verona: $100

Erik & Pat Popp, Madison: $15

Brian Clark, Middleton: $15

John Lubarsky & Martha Moye, Madison: $50

Mary Frances Rowley, Madison: $40

Margaret Buechner in memory of Tom Buechner, Cross Plains: $100

Norman & Darlene Olson, Madison: $35

John F. Rogan, Middleton: $40

Kathrine & Thomas Bier, Madison: $100

Dana Lin Bernstein, Middleton: $100

Henri & Kathleen Dutilly, Stoughton: $50

Roger & Karen Nacker, Madison: $50

Martha & Doug Maxwell, Verona: $25

Willis Tompkins, Madison: $50

J.B. & Nancy Chung, Sun Prairie: $100

Barbara & Walter Karst, Madison: $50

Todd & Ann Kiefer, Madison: $300

Joyce & Don Knudtson, Madison: $50

Robert Lovick, Madison: $10

Eunice Gibson, Madison: $25

Lendoris L. Sherman, Madison: $50

James F. Ryan, Fitchburg: $30

Leo & Dot Miller, Cross Plains: $50

Stan & Sharon Koenig, Madison: $40

Val & Nancy Thomas, Deerfield: $25

Jean Hoffmann, Madison: $50

Robert & Betsy Lee, Madison: $75

Don & Mary Erickson, Monona: $25

Jake & Lucy Altwegg, Madison: $25

Evonna M. Cheetham, Madison: $100

Gayle L. Elsner, Verona: $100

Ronald Lins, Blue Mounds : $25

Laurie L. Albrent, Mount Horeb: $200

Stanley & Jane Tymorek, Madison: $50

Ken & Hope Soroos, Madison: $50

Tine Neupert, in memory of Daryl Derer, Madison: $50

Larry Skaar, Cottage Grove: $50

Elise M. Gold, Verona: $25

Barbara & Frank Killary, Madison: $10

Andreas & Susanne Seeger, Madison: $250

Mr. & Mrs. Jim Olle, Madison: $30

Mark Lundey, Fitchburg: $25

James G. Waddell, Middleton: $100

Francis Hilgart, Sun Prairie: $25

Karen Hester, Madison: $100

Judith Haag, Verona: $25

Judy Bieri & Sourasay Chareunsouk, Madison: $25

Loretta Kalscheur, Waunakee: $50

Jeffrey A. Burke, Middleton: $100

Bruce & Marjorie Cuthbert, Fitchburg: $25

Rosa Ropers, Waunakee: $50

Herman Torosian, Madison: $30

Greg L. Wagner, Madison: $50

The Borowski family, Madison: $100

The Meyers family, Madison: $50

Mark & Sarah Sundquist, Madison: $100

Florence Wetzel, Madison: $100

Beverly Duncan, Madison: $20

Mr. & Mrs. Louis Rall, Madison: $50

Deb & Bill Elsing, Lodi: $40

Betty Scott, Madison: $20

Thomas E. & Linda C. Boll, Monroe: $25

Carole Ruizdechavez, Fitchburg: $200

Mary & O.L. Bell, Madison: $100

Marjorie A. Davenport, Middleton: $25

Daniel G. Cottam, Madison: $50

Jack Maul, Wisconsin Dells: $2

Dan Meyer, Waunakee: $10

David J. Kerznar, Cottage Grove: $2

Anonymous: $310

Running total: $21,906.77

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.