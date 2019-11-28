One-third of the annual grants made by The Capital Times’ Kids Fund goes to nonprofits that work with children who have disabilities.
Recipients include the Children’s Dyslexia Center, the Epilepsy Foundation, the Autism Society and United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Dane County.
This year, the Kids Fund’s Developmental Disabilities Committee made grants totaling $45,000 to 18 organizations — all made possible by the generous contributions of Cap Times readers.
You can help make sure grants continue in 2020 by contributing to the Kids Fund’s annual campaign which is currently underway. No contribution is too small. Every dollar helps.
You can donate by sending a check to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison 53708 or by going to thekidsfund.org, clicking on the “donate” button and contributing with your credit card.
Running total: $21,906.77