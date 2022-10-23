Large police presence in Oregon neighborhood, neighbors say they saw medical helicopter

Police tape and squad cars blocked off a village of Oregon neighborhood Sunday afternoon, though no details about what happened were immediately available.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office plans to give an update this evening, but did not have a timeframe for when more information would be available.

The incident appeared to have occurred near a cul-de-sac just off of the 200 block of Bergamont Boulevard, where a number of officers were still on the scene just after 4:30 p.m. Police had blocked off the entrance to the neighborhood at Eagle Drive, and also had officers stationed along Jefferson Street, on the other side of the property.

A white tent could be seen in the backyard of the residences.

Multiple neighbors reported seeing a medical helicopter land in the area and leave around the time of the incident. The area is mostly residential.

This incident comes days after an explosion at a duplex nearby, and after an armed robbery in the area, though it was unclear if any of the incidents are connected.

Roberta Rusch, who lives a block away from where police were stationed, called the incident "unsettling."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.