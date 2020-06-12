Langdon Street development controversy spurs creation of student-led neighborhood association

“Capitol Neighborhoods would be overjoyed to have a student neighborhood association as our neighbors,” said Eli Judge, president of Capitol Neighborhoods, an association of residential zones near the proposed geographic boundaries of the student association. “We're always eager to help make sure that downtown's better, and I think that making sure student voices are adequately expressed is an important part of that.”

Student organizers are taking advantage of both the momentum created by the controversy surrounding 126 Langdon Street as well as the growth in popularity of online meetings due to the COVID crisis, which lowers barriers to participation for those with internet access.

“Right now, there’s actually an opportunity because it’s so easy to be involved. Having the meetings online is a great opportunity to get more people involved,” said Mitnick.

The members see the neighborhood association as an organization that goes farther than development issues. Some of those issues include landlord-tenant rights, crisis management, and transportation.

“It’s not a new thing, every young generation has been disenfranchised in some way,” said Prestigiacomo. “And I feel like a lot of times, we've just accepted it, and that generation grows up. We're not here to just create a neighborhood association. We're here to be talking about and actually looking at specific policy, at how we can harness that collective power of young people within the county and within the city, whatever jurisdiction is that is disenfranchising us.”

