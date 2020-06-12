Langdon Street development controversy spurs creation of student-led neighborhood association

Members of the newly formed Campus Neighborhood Association met Thursday night to begin reviewing proposed bylaws and plans for the group, which include securing a larger role in development projects of Madison neighborhoods with large concentrations of students.
Geographic boundaries of the organization comprise areas where students live who do not have a current neighborhood association in place. That includes the State-Langdon area, south of campus, and the on-campus residence halls.
“It's about harnessing the collective power of young people,” said Max Prestigiacomo, alder of the 8th District and an organizer of the movement to create the new neighborhood association. “I've seen it on the council. I'm still not taken seriously a lot of the time, and so many other young people aren't taken seriously. And I think that's shown by the fact that we haven't had a neighborhood association.”
The movement to form an organization to serve as an official link between students and the city was galvanized by the Hub II real estate development at 126 Langdon Street. In considering approval of the project, the Madison Plan Commission heard a the groundswell of opposition from nearby residents, including a significant number of students.
Deemed “out of scale” with the surrounding neighborhood buildings by alder Patrick Heck, building plans included a rooftop pool and hot tub, with the possibility of the capability for amplified noise. The building was also seven stories tall, two floors higher than city zoning rules allowed. In addition, there are allegations that Core Spaces, the developer of the project, offered financial incentives for student support of the project, which included signing a petition and testimony at a Plan Commission meeting May 18. The Plan Commission sent the project to the Urban Design Commission for review this summer.
“A lot of people were against the Langdon property, but they didn’t know where to go and who to speak to” said Matthew Mitnick, third-year student at UW and also a former District 8 alder. “The bureaucratic environment is complicated, and we really want to bridge that gap.”
Prestigiacomo sees how the effects of that knowledge gap influences perception of young people’s desire to be involved in their community.
“We hear people in these development discussions say, ‘Oh, we don't care about the students because they don't actually live here,’” said Prestigiacomo. “Which is so problematic, because we contribute to the cultural and economic part of the city. We talk a lot about why there's a brain drain in this city and why we have brain drain in Wisconsin, it's because we're not taking our young people seriously. We're not giving them the resources to succeed. We’re really just here to take our space back in so many different ways.”
“[Hub II] is an impetus for getting the students in that neighborhood organized and self-identifying as a neighborhood,” said Bob Klebba, chair of the steering committee in opposition to the project. “I think what's most interesting is that students are recognizing that they can have input on the way their neighborhood is developed and whether it is developed. Or how it is developed and how it's preserved.”
Student organizers collected over 2,000 signatures in five days to oppose Hub II. Based on the success of that campaign, a working group came together with the idea for the neighborhood association. “We organized and came together, why not just continue this kind of stuff?” said Mitnick.
Members must meet several minimum standards to be officially recognized by the City of Madison, including occupying a distinct geographic area, holding democratic elections for board of directors or officers, and conducting meetings in public. Some of those issues were addressed at the Thursday meeting, and Prestigiacomo said he didn’t think they would have a problem complying with all of the rules.
“Capitol Neighborhoods would be overjoyed to have a student neighborhood association as our neighbors,” said Eli Judge, president of Capitol Neighborhoods, an association of residential zones near the proposed geographic boundaries of the student association. “We're always eager to help make sure that downtown's better, and I think that making sure student voices are adequately expressed is an important part of that.”
Student organizers are taking advantage of both the momentum created by the controversy surrounding 126 Langdon Street as well as the growth in popularity of online meetings due to the COVID crisis, which lowers barriers to participation for those with internet access.
“Right now, there’s actually an opportunity because it’s so easy to be involved. Having the meetings online is a great opportunity to get more people involved,” said Mitnick.
The members see the neighborhood association as an organization that goes farther than development issues. Some of those issues include landlord-tenant rights, crisis management, and transportation.
“It’s not a new thing, every young generation has been disenfranchised in some way,” said Prestigiacomo. “And I feel like a lot of times, we've just accepted it, and that generation grows up. We're not here to just create a neighborhood association. We're here to be talking about and actually looking at specific policy, at how we can harness that collective power of young people within the county and within the city, whatever jurisdiction is that is disenfranchising us.”
