Landscape architect practices 'at the nexus of the natural and the human-built'

If you’ve been around Madison, you’ve likely experienced the art, beauty and serenity of landscape architect Ken Saiki and his organization.

A Madison native who graduated from West High School in 1972 and UW-Madison with a B.S. in landscape architecture in 1979, Saiki’s efforts with colleagues enhance some of the area’s most familiar places — Capitol Park, State Street, Lisa Link Peace Park, Picnic Point, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, The Edgewater hotel and much more.

Saiki has collaborated with artists to transform the Monroe Street Plaza near Camp Randall from an underutilized space to a pocket park and to beautify the rebuilt Verona Road. He’s helped shape the Taliesin Restoration Master Plan in Spring Green, the Bee Break Creek Restoration Master Plan in Dubuque, Iowa, and the Mitchell Domes Conservatory Master Plan in Milwaukee.

Interest in landscape architecture came by “a collision of circumstance.” Saiki was traveling in Europe during a semester off from college unable to declare a major and visited a high school friend who was studying architecture in London through UW-Milwaukee. Saiki had interest, and learned UW-Madison didn’t teach architecture but did offer landscape architecture. The next summer he took a studio design course from a visiting professor and was hooked.

While still in high school, Saiki took a job at McDonald’s and worked there until he finished college, leaving as a full-time swing manager and these days saying that most of what he knows about managing people came from that experience.

Later, he worked for David Schreiber and Associates/the Sanborn Group, Stockham and Vandewalle, and Schreiber-Anderson, all of Madison. In a “total leap of faith,” he started Saiki Design in 1989 because he wanted a business that dealt with landscape architecture in a straightforward way, unencumbered by annoying and unnecessary business practices.

Saiki, whose wife, Patricia, is a landscape architect who retired from the firm last year, has a brother and sister living in California. His mother, Jeanne, will turn 101 in September. He enjoys golf and live music for leisure.

What’s the most important element to creating a great design?

Understanding. We practice at the nexus of the natural and the human-built, and the issues are unique to each situation. We do not create space. The space is already there. We are only manipulating what we can to make it function better and be beautiful.

Do you have a favorite one?

Not really. For me it’s much more about the journey than the destination. We have been so fortunate to have had a long-term relationship with Olbrich Gardens, and it’s always a treat to go there with friends, family, clients because it is always in superior condition. But I am also partial to the outdoor space at Madison Sourdough (916 Williamson St.) where we traded design for coffee years ago. Shortly after implementation of this 1,200-square-foot space, Madison Sourdough told us sales were up 20%. My staff will tell you that I like doing parking lots.

What are your inspirations?

I am mostly inspired by the people closest to me. My wife, Pat, is a take-no-prisoners landscape architect, and it shows in her projects. It reminds me that our most valuable design tool is time. Our office is full of young, talented, brilliant, committed professionals, and they drive me to get better and to try to convey the off-center perspective on landscape architecture that we’ve practiced for over 30 years.

Madison struggles to agree on many things and can be highly critical of art and design. How do you create something that’s broadly acceptable?

Ha! A number of responses come to mind. Broadly acceptable as a goal is a good target, but we make the mistake of confusing broad acceptance with unanimity. Is our city better for having less visual controversy? Do we lose the quality, diversity, vibrancy, to avoid controversy or criticism? Is that good? Is it cool that all of our buildings are brown? A vocal minority can often create enough chaos to kill a great idea.

An important challenge for designers: Madison has created their Racial Equity and Social Justice Initiative. It intends to hear from underrepresented people and address diversity in our community. It is a start. We have a long way to go to understand how design can be attractive, welcoming, available and non-threatening to our diverse community, racially and socially. We designers are only scratching the surface of gaining that understanding and that will take generations. We have to listen to all of us.

In your travels, what are the most inspiring landscapes you’ve seen?

In our practice, we have tried to collectivize our travels. We have a “vacation bonus” incentive that trades a travel expense stipend for photographs. ... We have a collection of photos from literally around the world. These photos are really ideas to check out, but the incentive program was really intended to make us aware of the spaces we experience in other climates, cultures and surreptitiously keep the landscape architecture brain turned on even when you’re trying to get away.

How has Madison done in landscaping its public places?

Overall, we have a beautiful city. The “bones,” as they say in design lingo, started tens of thousands of years ago with the glaciers carving out our lakes and hills. We have been visited by denizens of our and related professions, remembering that the first designers in Madison were Indigenous people with an extensive catalogue of works, thousands of years before Europeans showed up and largely destroyed them. More recently, John Nolen, Frank Lloyd Wright, John Curtis, Darrell Morrison, Paul Friedberg — their work, and many, many others, have set a high bar.

We Madisonians should also take credit in recognizing these contributions and electing to continue in their directions, preserving buildings and places where possible and not just rolling over to development pressure to make drastic change. Although that is a fine line and change is inevitable. I feel like Madison is the best of both worlds.