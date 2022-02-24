Lake Rescue Team saves man who fell through Lake Monona ice off Law Park, authorities say

The Lake Rescue Team saved a man who fell through a crack in Lake Monona ice off Law Park early Wednesday morning, authorities reported.

At around 2 a.m. Wednesday, the Lake Rescue Team, Command Car 31, Engine 3 and Medic 3 were sent to the call for a person who fell through the ice near Law Park, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Bernadette Galvez said in a statement.

Paramedics spotted the man several hundred feet from shore, waving his arms. He was in phone contact with the 911 Communications Center and dispatchers told to him to stay still after he said he could hear the ice cracking around him, Galvez said.

A Lake Rescue Team member put on an exposure suit, was tethered to a search rope, and made their way across the ice to the man, whose feet broke through a crack in the ice, but landed on a shelf of ice just beneath the surface, Galvez said.

The Lake Rescue Team member was able to coach the victim out of the hole and walk him to shore. He denied being injured or needing medical assistance and Madison police helped him to his residence, Galvez said.

