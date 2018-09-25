Two Madison area school districts will be getting close to $100,000 each in school safety grants, focusing on initiatives to bolster student mental health.
Wisconsin Atty. Gen. Brad Schimel announced the newest recipients Tuesday.
Thirteen school districts and schools in south-central and southwest Wisconsin were awarded $470,750 for such things as the creation of school safety intervention teams, training to improve student mental health and money for more physical security upgrades.
The money comes from a $100 million fund approved in March, following a deadly mass shooting at a Florida school.
Fifty-five districts and individual schools were awarded over $4.4 million in grants on Tuesday.
Locally, the grants include:
- Belleville School District, $50,690.
- Benton School District, $11,223.
- Bethany Lutheran School in Hustisford, $9,095.
- Big Foot UHS School District, $26,500.
- Hillsboro School District, $29,537.
- Lake Mills Area School District, $97,287.
- Lodi School District, $93,820.
- Potosi School District, $18,495.
- Prairie Catholic School in Prairie du Chien, $10,000.
- Princeton School District, $19,414.
- Randolph School District, $26,132.
- River Valley School District in Spring Green, $68,604.
- Saint Rose of Lima School in Cuba City, $9,953.